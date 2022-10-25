ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton Herald

All red-light cameras and their tickets are ending in Manatee County. Here’s why.

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Traffic citations will no longer be issued by red-light cameras in Manatee County after local leaders decided to let the contract expire.

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners voted in December to put a pause on certain traffic violations captured by the cameras. In May, the board agreed not to renew the program with Conduent, the third-party vendor that operated the cameras.

According to a Tuesday morning press release, county officials allowed the contract to expire Oct. 15 and traffic violations are no longer being processed through that system. The county’s red light cameras were first installed in 2012.

The City of Bradenton ended its red-light camera program in 2016.

However, drivers are still subject to any traffic violations captured by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement officers.

Red-light cameras, which record certain intersections and send possible violations to deputies for final approval, have faced fierce criticism from residents over the years.

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald, Melissa Wandall, a red-light camera advocate, condemned the county’s decision to end the program.

“What they have done is really unfortunate because people are dying every day,” said Wandall, a Manatee County resident who began pushing for the cameras to improve roadway safety after her husband Mark was killed in a red-light crash in 2003.

“At the end of the day, it’s the hardest thing to live through because your family falls apart. Roadway tragedy does not discriminate,” she added. “If we can’t come to a point where we’re helping our law enforcement, then, unfortunately, at the end of the day, there’s no respect there.”

Manatee officials oppose red-light camera program

Following the presentation earlier this year, board members said they were in favor of ending the program.

“I’d be 100% on board with just letting this run its course and come October, let’s all just agree that we’re not renewing this come and take your cameras,” Commissioner George Kruse said at the time.

At the time, officials did not explain their reasoning, but in December, some commissioners said they viewed the tickets as a “money-maker” for the county and not an accident prevention feature.

“If we’re collecting $400,000 a month on seven intersections, we’re not changing behavior,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “What we’ve done is create a fundraiser for government.”

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to a number of studies that demonstrate how red light cameras reduce violations and injuries . National data shows that in 2020, 928 people were killed and 116,000 people were injured in red-light crashes, the organization said.

The end of the red-light camera program comes about a year after Manatee paid about $730,000, including the cost of equipment and maintenance, to have eight additional cameras installed throughout the county.

Red-light cameras save lives, advocates say

According to data shared by county staff, the red-light camera program generated up to $350,000 per month in profit from tickets issued by deputies. Some of that money went to the state, but it also provided revenue for Manatee County Government.

Law enforcement officials stood by the red-light camera program. In a presentation last year, Sheriff Rick Wells said every video was reviewed by a trained deputy to ensure it was a “clear-cut” violation.

One of the deputies in charge of the program issued a stern warning, arguing that the end of the program would result in death or injury.

“You’re willing to take a chance on a pedestrian’s life, because that’s going to be the result of a right-hand turn on red,” Cpt. Stanley Schaeffer told the board in December.

Despite the end of Manatee’s red-light camera program, Wandall remains committed to pushing for safer streets throughout the state and the nation.

“It’s just unfortunate because somebody had to die in order to implement that program,” Wandall explained. “We live in a society where it’s OK to break safety laws, and that’s not OK because innocent people pay the ultimate price.”

County leaders say it’s possible that drivers could still receive citations in the mail while the program phases out, but those citations are not being processed by law enforcement. Anyone who receives a Notice of Violation in the mail can contact Manatee County Code Enforcement with any questions by calling (941) 748-2071 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wDgj_0imGZUyg00
Drivers in the Bradenton area will no longer be ticketed for running red-light camera violations after Manatee County officials allowed the contract to expire with the camera operator. Herald file photo

Comments / 11

John Gaunt
3d ago

Maybe they should be enforcing the left lane laws that was passed. Having to pass on the right is dangerous also. Red light cameras also assume the driver of the vehicle is the owner of the vehicle. No DL verified to ensure it is actually the owners. Could be a due process violation.

Reply
2
MyBiz
3d ago

I'm kinda new in FL....I feel like I could do donuts in the middle of an intersection and not get caught....trust me I won't. I understand that the police have more important things to do. we just need more of them.

Reply
2
Robert Rowen
3d ago

red light cameras need to go. Manatee County Sheriff's Office wants to improve the safety of the roads they need to have officers that pull people over tailgating speeding unsafe change the lanes that's what they need to do not the red light b******* band pedestrians who cross in the middle of the road making it dangerous

Reply
2
Related
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with...
BRADENTON, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
96
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy