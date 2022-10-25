Illinois saw an "uptick" in COVID cases within the last week, the state's health department said Friday. With the number of counties under a "high" community level for the virus rising from three to five this week, and another 33 at a "medium" level, per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health urged residents to get new bivalent booster shots alongside flu vaccines before the holiday season. Residents in counties under a high alert level are urged to wear masks in public spaces.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO