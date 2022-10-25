ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

These Dads Drove Over 57 Hours, Livestreamed the Cross-Country Trip on YouTube and Raised $156,000 for Their Kids' Rare Genetic Disease

57 hours and 56 minutes. That's how long it took three dads to drive across the country to raise money for their sons' rare genetic disease. Last week, Brett Stelmaszek, Kevin Frye and Peter Halliburton completed their second "cannonball run," a challenge to drive from coast to coast in the shortest time possible, while live streaming the entire trip on YouTube and Twitch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Illinois Seeing ‘Uptick' in COVID Cases, Health Department Says

Illinois saw an "uptick" in COVID cases within the last week, the state's health department said Friday. With the number of counties under a "high" community level for the virus rising from three to five this week, and another 33 at a "medium" level, per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health urged residents to get new bivalent booster shots alongside flu vaccines before the holiday season. Residents in counties under a high alert level are urged to wear masks in public spaces.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Trick or Treat? An Early Look at the Halloween Forecast for the Chicago Area

With Halloween just a few days away, many are wondering what the conditions will be like when it comes time to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Monday evening. While the day might start out a little damp with showers from Sunday evening carrying into the morning of Halloween according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, dry conditions should be in store by the early afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

An $825 Million Jackpot is Up For Grabs in Saturday's Powerball Drawing

A drawing for what would be the fifth-largest prize in a U.S. lottery game is slated for Saturday night after the last 36 Powerball drawings came up empty. The $825 million prize, which currently stands at $410.2 million for those who take the cash payout, will continue to grow if there is still no grand winner. Saturday's drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Race Between Pritzker, Bailey May be Tightening as Voting Turnout Remains Sluggish

With 13 days out until Election Day, a new survey shows that the race between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey may be tightening. Early voting in Chicago is also off to a sluggish start compared to the 2018 election. At this point four years ago, there were 29,000 residents who had cast early ballots, compared to 19,000 this year, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Hawaii's Big Island Prepares for Possible Large Volcano Eruption

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy