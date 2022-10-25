Read full article on original website
13 Rescued From Sinking Vessel off Virginia: Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness early Friday in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, authorities said. The 115-foot Tremont...
Pharmacies Are Reporting Shortages of the Widely Used Antibiotic Amoxicillin
Pharmacies across the United States are reporting shortages of one of the most widely used antibiotics, raising concerns that the medication will be in short supply for the upcoming winter season. Independent pharmacy owners in Kansas, Georgia and New York confirmed to NBC News that supplies of amoxicillin — commonly...
Parents Sue Over Son's Death After He Took Popular Kratom Supplements
Dana and John Pope had never heard of kratom before their 23-year-old son, Ethan, was found dead on the kitchen floor in his apartment last December with his puppy by his side. Extracted from the leaves of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules,...
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
“Our Children Aren't Safe”: Uvalde Families Make Last Push for Gun Reform Ahead of the Midterms
Just hours after voting started in Texas, Kimberly Rubio cast her ballot in the same Uvalde city building where she waited in May to learn that her daughter, Lexi, was one of 19 fourth-graders fatally shot at Robb Elementary School. “If our children aren’t safe, neither are your jobs,” Rubio...
These Dads Drove Over 57 Hours, Livestreamed the Cross-Country Trip on YouTube and Raised $156,000 for Their Kids' Rare Genetic Disease
57 hours and 56 minutes. That's how long it took three dads to drive across the country to raise money for their sons' rare genetic disease. Last week, Brett Stelmaszek, Kevin Frye and Peter Halliburton completed their second "cannonball run," a challenge to drive from coast to coast in the shortest time possible, while live streaming the entire trip on YouTube and Twitch.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Illinois REAL ID vs. Passport: What Forms of Identification Do I Need For Each One?
With changes on the horizon next year that will require a REAL ID or passport in order to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings, many are wondering what forms of identification they need to make sure they have one of the two. Starting in May 2023, a standard Illinois...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant Concerns, Mask Recommendations
How worried should you be about the rise in recent COVID variants known as "scrabble" or "nightmare" variants?. What experts are saying as some Illinois counties return to a high COVID alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. ‘Nightmare' and ‘Scrabble': How...
Illinois Seeing ‘Uptick' in COVID Cases, Health Department Says
Illinois saw an "uptick" in COVID cases within the last week, the state's health department said Friday. With the number of counties under a "high" community level for the virus rising from three to five this week, and another 33 at a "medium" level, per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health urged residents to get new bivalent booster shots alongside flu vaccines before the holiday season. Residents in counties under a high alert level are urged to wear masks in public spaces.
$1 Million-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Suburban Chicago Store as Jackpot Keeps Growing
While no one claimed a Powerball jackpot worth more than $700 million on Wednesday night, one Illinois resident is $1 million richer after capturing another prize in the drawing. According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, located in the 500 block of Main Street...
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Trick or Treat? An Early Look at the Halloween Forecast for the Chicago Area
With Halloween just a few days away, many are wondering what the conditions will be like when it comes time to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Monday evening. While the day might start out a little damp with showers from Sunday evening carrying into the morning of Halloween according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, dry conditions should be in store by the early afternoon.
Illinois Attorney General, Other AGs Asks Albertsons to Delay Shareholder Payout
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and five other attorneys general have asked supermarket chain Albertson's to delay paying nearly $4 billion to shareholders until the group can complete a review of Albertson's proposed merger with Kroger. Kroger, the nation's largest grocery store chain and owner of Mariano's, earlier this month...
An $825 Million Jackpot is Up For Grabs in Saturday's Powerball Drawing
A drawing for what would be the fifth-largest prize in a U.S. lottery game is slated for Saturday night after the last 36 Powerball drawings came up empty. The $825 million prize, which currently stands at $410.2 million for those who take the cash payout, will continue to grow if there is still no grand winner. Saturday's drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. CDT.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Race Between Pritzker, Bailey May be Tightening as Voting Turnout Remains Sluggish
With 13 days out until Election Day, a new survey shows that the race between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey may be tightening. Early voting in Chicago is also off to a sluggish start compared to the 2018 election. At this point four years ago, there were 29,000 residents who had cast early ballots, compared to 19,000 this year, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
‘Millionaire Tax' Plans Are on the Ballot in California and Massachusetts. Here's What That Means for Taxpayers
Amid the nationwide flurry of tax cuts, two states are voting on whether to enact a "millionaire tax" on top earners in November. In California, Proposition 30 would add a 1.75% levy on annual income over $2 million, in addition to the state's top income tax rate of 13.3%. The...
Hawaii's Big Island Prepares for Possible Large Volcano Eruption
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
