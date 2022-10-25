Read full article on original website
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman turned a trip to the convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday. The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven north of the downtown area.
Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range
(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California. Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.
Three from Wis. face drug, shooting charges after police chase through Illinois
(WIFR) - Three people are behind bars after a car chase led Illinois State troopers through the middle of the state and into Wisconsin. Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Illinois State troopers responded to mile marker 40 on I-39 north in LaSalle County, for a report of an expressway shooting.
rps 205 report card noon
New data causes education leaders to focus efforts on early childhood brain development. Illinois fire safety experts alert homeowners of new smoke alarm law. 23 News at 6. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local sports highlights.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce backs Demmer for Treasurer
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Chamber of Commerce endorsed Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) for Treasurer Thursday morning. Chamber leaders made the announcement inside the Mel-O-Cream donut factory in Springfield. They believe that Demmer will fight for pro-business and pro-job policies as a constitutional officer. Demmer has consistently worked with the...
State report card shows victories and losses for RPS 205
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools across the country are reeling after COVID-19 gutted in-person learning and instruction time. According to the Nation’s Report Card, reading proficiency declined back to levels seen last in 1992, and nearly four in 10 eighth graders didn’t meet basic math proficiency. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results “appalling, unacceptable and a reminder of the impact that this pandemic has had on our learners.”
Illinois AG candidates debate over SAFE-T Act changes, COVID-19 executive orders
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The two mainstream candidates for Illinois Attorney General appeared in their first and only televised forum Tuesday night, in Chicago. Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Tom DeVore have attacked each other’s campaigns for several months on social media as well as during press conferences.
Madigan waives right to appear for AT&T arraignment, pleads not guilty
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will not appear for his arraignment on a conspiracy charge related to a corruption scheme with AT&T. Madigan was scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 1, but his attorneys filed a motion Tuesday to waive his right to appear for the arraignment. Federal Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole approved Madigan’s request Wednesday afternoon.
Dozens support proposed Christian academy in Mount Morris
MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - There are no schools in Mt. Morris at the moment but that could change if a proposed Christian academy gets enough support from the community. Mt Morris had two schools at one point. Rahn Elementary School was lost in a fire almost 20 years ago. David L. Rahn Junior High School, which stood for nearly half a century, was closed in the spring by the school board to reduce expenses.
