Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Fall Fire Season at critical point

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The intense dryness of late summer-early fall has the region on the cusp of not only a flash drought but also an especially smoky fire season. Parts of the Bluegrass State, in particular central and western Kentucky, are already locked in a moderate to severe drought. Here’s a poor man’s gauge of how dry the ground has become courtesy of the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric .
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed

UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
DANIELS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination

MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
MINDEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Three School Districts Selected For EPA Clean Bus Rebates

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the latest round of rebates for clean school buses. Three West Virginia districts received them. Boone County will receive the largest EPA rebate, nearly $1.2 million for three buses. Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive $395,000 each for one bus. All of them will...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Volunteers needed for placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hosted by Heart of God Ministries, volunteers are needed to assist in placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves. This year, it will be taking place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. “So, I asked the pastor could I do it this year and he said […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

