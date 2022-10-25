Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Family wonders why hole in front of their home wasn’t fixed during street project
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we first introduced you to the problem of Vinson Street in Williamson, with holes that locals described as canyons in the middle of the road. Then, a few days ago, we shared how the West Virginia Division of Highways came in...
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
WSAZ
Fall Fire Season at critical point
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The intense dryness of late summer-early fall has the region on the cusp of not only a flash drought but also an especially smoky fire season. Parts of the Bluegrass State, in particular central and western Kentucky, are already locked in a moderate to severe drought. Here’s a poor man’s gauge of how dry the ground has become courtesy of the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric .
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed
UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
wchstv.com
'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination
MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
wvpublic.org
Three School Districts Selected For EPA Clean Bus Rebates
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the latest round of rebates for clean school buses. Three West Virginia districts received them. Boone County will receive the largest EPA rebate, nearly $1.2 million for three buses. Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive $395,000 each for one bus. All of them will...
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Volunteers needed for placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hosted by Heart of God Ministries, volunteers are needed to assist in placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves. This year, it will be taking place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. “So, I asked the pastor could I do it this year and he said […]
West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig gets a response from PETA
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia high school football team’s fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a Facebook post from the Tug Valley High School’s football team, the “Save the Pig” fundraiser will give winners two options. They can either choose to “save” […]
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
