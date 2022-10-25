Read full article on original website
abc57.com
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Thursday. Quandre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 171 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.
WNDU
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
WNDU
Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
Times-Union Newspaper
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
hometownnewsnow.com
Pedestrian Killed in Westville
(Westville, IN) - A pedestrian from downstate was killed when struck by a vehicle last night in Westville. Roger Davenport-Logging, 39, of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows Richard Arciniega, 57, of Westville, was northbound on U.S. 421...
