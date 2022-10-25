ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of State Gives Updates on Absentee Ballots

By Eric Lloyd
 4 days ago
The Secretary of State is reporting almost 10% of the state has already voted.

This morning, they reported 1,810,569 absentee ballots have been requested, with almost 772,000 already returned, and there are 8.2 million registered voters in the state.

The deadline to register to vote or request an absentee ballot online or by mail was yesterday.

However, you can still register or request an online ballot in person at your local clerk by 8 p.m. on election day.

This weekend is the latest they recommend mailing back ballots. After that, they should be dropped off at a clerks office or ballot drop-box to make sure it makes it in time.

