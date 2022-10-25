ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Mayor seeks ways for Atlanta residents from being priced out of homes

ATLANTA - From the Atlanta BeltLine initiative to area churches, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is launching a comprehensive push to develop affordable homes for citizens. The concern is the housing retail market will push existing residents out of Atlanta. On city land and through the purchase of buildings, the mayor...
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford

Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Calls for Hall County solicitor to be investigated for public money spending

Prosecuting Attorneys' Council executive director Pete Skandalakis is asking the Attorney General's office to investigate allegations of theft by conversion involving the Hall County Solicitor. The action follows a FOX 5 I-Team investigation into what happened to thousands of dollars supposedly spent to help crime victims.
fox5atlanta.com

Hall County solicitor spent public money on herself while claiming it was for victims

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Jewelry repair. Antique store shopping trips. Even a garden gnome. All of it paid with public funds by Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard supposedly to help witnesses or victims of crime. But who was really being helped?. Woodard certainly likes to spend public funds in the...
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Child injured in Edgewood shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of a child shot on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Atlanta police said the child was shot to the hand. The child was conscious when they went to a hospital...
ATLANTA, GA

