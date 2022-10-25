Read full article on original website
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”
Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.
Neighbors split on ‘pedestrian scramble’ crosswalk
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has given the red light to diagonal crosswalks at a downtown intersection, citing lengthy traffic backups that pose a safety risk for drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The design, known as a pedestrian scramble, allows walkers to cross an...
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Gang Prosecution Unit indicts five in Cobb County
The state's Gang Prosecution Unit indicted five men on dozens of charges each. The state Attorney General says it stemmed from a drive-by shooting in Marietta in June of 2021.
School safety concerns grow after fatal shooting of Gwinnett student
Extra police and counselors were at Norcross High School a day after a student was killed near the school.
Mayor seeks ways for Atlanta residents from being priced out of homes
ATLANTA - From the Atlanta BeltLine initiative to area churches, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is launching a comprehensive push to develop affordable homes for citizens. The concern is the housing retail market will push existing residents out of Atlanta. On city land and through the purchase of buildings, the mayor...
Gwinnett County Police identify man accused of shooting Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett County Police Department has charged a man from Lawrenceville in connection with the shooting death of a Norcross High School student on Wednesday. Brendon Young, 18 of Lawrenceville, is accused of shooting DeAndre Henderson, 17 of Norcross. Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Young’s whereabouts are...
gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford
Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
Hall County Solicitor General accused of using victims' support fund for personal expenses
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her office after FOX5 investigator Randy Travis allegedly found that her office used the victims’ support fund to purchase several personal items. The FOX5 I-Team obtained spending records from January 2021 through September 2022 and allegedly...
Police investigate gunshots fired Downtown on Auburn Avenue, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot and killed on Auburn Avenue overnight. The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police were investigating near Pal's Lounge. A witness at the scene saw two people trying to break into cars. When security confronted suspects, gunfire erupted. A...
Trailer owned by Gwinnett County Cub Scouts stolen, leaving pack without supplies
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trailer belonging to some Gwinnett County Cub Scouts was stolen from a church parking lot, leaving the group of 5 to 11-year-olds without all the supplies they have raised money to buy this year. “That’s not something kids should have to deal with,” said...
Calls for Hall County solicitor to be investigated for public money spending
Prosecuting Attorneys' Council executive director Pete Skandalakis is asking the Attorney General's office to investigate allegations of theft by conversion involving the Hall County Solicitor. The action follows a FOX 5 I-Team investigation into what happened to thousands of dollars supposedly spent to help crime victims.
Hall County solicitor spent public money on herself while claiming it was for victims
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Jewelry repair. Antique store shopping trips. Even a garden gnome. All of it paid with public funds by Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard supposedly to help witnesses or victims of crime. But who was really being helped?. Woodard certainly likes to spend public funds in the...
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
Child injured in Edgewood shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of a child shot on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Atlanta police said the child was shot to the hand. The child was conscious when they went to a hospital...
