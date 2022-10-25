ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police

A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to detectives, Kela Murray was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach. She was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head

MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Crews douse yacht fire off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews put out a fire on a yacht off Miami Beach Friday afternoon. Fire boats responded to the burning vessel, located off Miami Beach Marina near Government Cut, at around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Closer look:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing boy out of Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.
PLANTATION, FL

