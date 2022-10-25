Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
NBC Miami
Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police
A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
CBS News
Large police investigation in Miami neighborhood
Trish Christakis reports SWAT members were seen searching around homes in the area of NW 17th Avenue and 55th Terrace. Police have not said what they were investigating.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Click10.com
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to detectives, Kela Murray was last seen around 6:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach. She was...
Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head
MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Click10.com
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
Click10.com
3 people arrested in connection with mail theft in Southwest Ranches, police say
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities said that Davie police arrested three people for stealing mail from homes in Southwest Ranches. Mail theft has been a problem for a while now in Broward County and one of the women who was arrested on Wednesday says she regrets what she did.
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
Click10.com
Police: Suspect in scooter chase stole it from woman after punching her
MIAMI – A suspect in a police chase that ended in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday evening stole the scooter he was riding on, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News Thursday morning. Police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Duggans, of Miami Gardens, following the chase. According to the report,...
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
Click10.com
Crews douse yacht fire off Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews put out a fire on a yacht off Miami Beach Friday afternoon. Fire boats responded to the burning vessel, located off Miami Beach Marina near Government Cut, at around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Closer look:
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing boy out of Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
NBC Miami
Man Wanted After Shooting at Wife, Another Man in Pembroke Lakes Mall Parking Lot: Police
Police are searching for a man who they said opened fire on his wife and another man in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines early Friday. Pembroke Pines Police officials said officers responded to the parking lot area near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement at the mall around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun.
Click10.com
Student questioned after ‘suspicious bags’ left at North Miami Beach school
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach are questioning a student after “suspicious bags” were found Thursday morning at C. G. Bethel High School. North Miami Beach police said Miami-Dade police also responded to the school at 16150 NE 17th Ave. with their bomb squad to assess the situation.
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after robbing bank, causing bomb scare in Broward
MARGATE, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Friday who was accused of robbing a bank in Broward County. The man stole cash from a Wells Fargo branch, at 400 N. State Rd. 7, in Margate, according to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department.
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
