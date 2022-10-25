ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump Aide Mark Meadows Asks South Carolina Judge to Block Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena in Election-Meddling Probe

By Dan Mangan,CNBC
Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack

A federal judge Friday ordered a southern Illinois couple to each spend 14 days in jail for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan said he would allow Christopher and Tina Logsdon, of Sesser, to serve their sentences intermittently, on weekends. He said Tina Logsdon could start serving her time after her husband finished his sentence.
SESSER, IL
Co-Defendant in SEC Civil Fraud Complaint Against Fake Billionaire Justin Costello Agrees to Settle Case

The SEC has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit against a man accused of five penny stock pump-and-dump schemes, court filings revealed. The man, David Ferraro, is accused of using his prolific Twitter account to assist a second defendant, former federal fugitive Justin Costello, on the stock schemes. The SEC said they allegedly netted almost $800,000 in illicit profits in those efforts.
RADFORD, VA
What We Know About David DePape, Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband in Home Invasion

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulting her husband in a violent attack appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, espousing libertarian anti-establishment ideas and more recently posting ramblings associated with far-right extremism, multiple senior law enforcement officials familiar with the case told NBC News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
