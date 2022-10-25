ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalb.com

Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Unrestrained Winnfield man killed in two-vehicle crash

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Hwy 126 at Cut Thru Road. According to Louisiana State Police, Robert Holden, 66, was a passenger who died in the crash that happened around 5 p.m. LSP said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was...
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured. APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church...
JENA, LA
kalb.com

Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD investigating Friday morning armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred this morning at a business on Lee Street. At approximately 4 a.m., APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3500 block of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
beauregardnews.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
HESSMER, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Out of the three nominations which one was the best. Watch the highlights and determine for yourself by voting in the poll below.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

