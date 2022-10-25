Read full article on original website
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
Unrestrained Winnfield man killed in two-vehicle crash
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Hwy 126 at Cut Thru Road. According to Louisiana State Police, Robert Holden, 66, was a passenger who died in the crash that happened around 5 p.m. LSP said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was...
No injuries reported after bus hits vehicle Friday morning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Rapides Parish School bus hit a sedan Friday morning at the Hill Street and Oxford Street intersection around 7 a.m. No one was injured. APD said it was a minor incident. Another school bus came to bring the students...
Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church...
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Man Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at Stovall Road. David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
APD seeking 2 suspects in connection with armed robbery on Lee Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday morning (Oct. 28) at a business on Lee Street. APD said they received a report about the armed robbery around 4 a.m. They learned that two males wearing...
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday, Oct. 28. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Part I - 12:30 p.m. It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco...
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
APD investigating Friday morning armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred this morning at a business on Lee Street. At approximately 4 a.m., APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3500 block of...
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A third person has been convicted in a case in which a 7-year-old child was deprived of food and water and severely beaten to the point where she had extensive bruising on her face and her eyes were swollen shut, according to authorities. Allen Clayton...
GPSO investigating hoax emergency report about Montgomery High School
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a hoax 911 report about Montgomery High School. However, the School Resource Officer and deputies that were on the scene confirmed that there was no emergency. GPSO is currently working to identify the hoax caller.
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
Easton Shelvin Jr. wanted for murder
La. 182 expected to reopen today after gas leak forces closure
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police say a stretch of La. Highway 182 near Opelousas that was closed Sunday due to a gas leak should reopen by the end of today. LSP reported that hazmat crews are working to clean up a gas line leak near...
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
