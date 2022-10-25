ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5220 Saddle Brook Drive, Oakland

$995,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,420 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group, Compass. Hillcrest Estates Single-Level Ranch! Nestled in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Oakland’s Regional Parks and miles of hiking trails, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath all level ranch home has it all. Walk through the front door and enter the welcoming living room leading out to large level rear patio and garden. Large kitchen-family room with fireplace. Attached 2-car garage.
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

El Cerrito’s 514 Lounge to reopen

The 514 Lounge in El Cerrito, popular among East Bay residents, is set to reopen on Thursday following a hiatus prompted by the pandemic. The neighborhood lounge is located at 11236 San Pablo Ave, near the intersection of Potrero Avenue. The business will restart by opening from 4 p.m. to...
EL CERRITO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned

The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
BERKELEY, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council asked to buy land for new navigation center

VALLEJO – More than 10 months after Vallejo officials revealed that people were prohibited from living on property proposed for a new homelessness navigation center, the Vallejo City Council is scheduled Tuesday to approve the purchase of an acre of land in central Vallejo to serve as the center’s new future home.
VALLEJO, CA
vallejosun.com

American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project

VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing man sought by Richmond police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported as missing. Seventy-year-old Soy Praseuth has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Praseuth was last seen near Salesian Avenue and 29th Street at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a black leather jacket. KRON ON is streaming […]
RICHMOND, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 men charged with murder in Telegraph Avenue shooting

Update, Oct. 28: Prosecutors have charged the two suspects arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation into a deadly shooting near UC Berkeley. Berkeley police Detective Jennifer Wilson wrote in court documents that 23-year-old Michael Monrroy-Ramos and 24-year-old Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo had been “involved in a brief physical confrontation” with a group that included divinity student Isamaeli Mata’afa just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8. As the group walked away, near the intersection of Telegraph and Durant avenues, police allege that both Monrroy-Ramos and Gutierrez-Rebollo opened fire, fatally wounding Mata’afa and injuring the three others he was with.
BERKELEY, CA
