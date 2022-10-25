Jessa Shaye Roque, 25, of Lohn gained her angel wings on October 26th, 2022. Jessa was best known to family and friends as "Shaye Shaye". She was born on July 7th, 1997. She came into this world an angel and cared deeply for the people in her life. She grew up with her younger sister and they shared an inseparable bond. She later gained two more sisters that she cherished, and then came her twin brothers that she loved and cared for as her own. She.

LOHN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO