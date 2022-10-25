ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg Post

May & Company: A Century of Service

What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg

The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza. This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Being flawless is overrated, anyway

It has been a crazy week; really a crazy month. I have made two long road trips and finished the November/December edition of the Vicksburg Living Magazine. There have also been a couple of other goings-on that have kept my heart and mind occupied. And during all these endeavors —...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Miss Vicksburg Competition returning thanks to local women

For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a competitor with the title of Miss Vicksburg. For a city that hosts the annual events, it seems ironic Vicksburg is not represented. But since 2018, there has been no...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUR OPINION: We’re at the mercy of a powerful force

Vicksburg has always been a river town — save for 1876-1903 — and the events of this month have served as a stark reminder of just how much we’re at the mercy of the water. With the Mississippi River reaching its lowest point in years, life has...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Fire Department pontoon boat going to auction

A pontoon boat acquired by the Vicksburg Fire Department in late 2020 is going up for sale to the highest bidder. “We’re going to try to put it up for auction,” Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Tuesday meeting declared the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water

When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
FITLER, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Early Halloween celebrations in the River City

Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s crazy early Halloween celebrations?. Halloween began as a Celtic holiday that helped celebrate the upcoming new year, which is also known as Samhain. The Celts, in modern-day Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern France, celebrated the new year on Nov. 1 around 2,000 years ago, since it marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the dark winter months. According to Mary Apel’s “The History of Halloween,” the night before the new year was believed to be when the veil between life and death was its thinnest. So on Oct. 31, the Celts would dress in costumes and have their priests build massive bonfires where they offered treats to either greet or ward off the spirits that had returned for a visit, as stated in Apel’s article. The priest would also use the bonfire as a way to tell prophecies for the future.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg enters housing rehab program with NAACP

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is allocating $300,000 a year for three years in American Recovery Plan Act funds to improve substandard housing in the city as part of a housing initiative with the NAACP. The board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Vicksburg Branch of the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

QUESTIONNAIRE: District 1 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities

Voters will elect Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees for Districts 1 and 5 on this coming election day, Nov. 8. The Vicksburg Post asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire regarding their candidacy. This article contains answers given by all three District 1 candidates: Bill Jeffers, incumbent Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.
