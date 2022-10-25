Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
May & Company: A Century of Service
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Vicksburg Post
Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg
The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza. This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food...
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Being flawless is overrated, anyway
It has been a crazy week; really a crazy month. I have made two long road trips and finished the November/December edition of the Vicksburg Living Magazine. There have also been a couple of other goings-on that have kept my heart and mind occupied. And during all these endeavors —...
Vicksburg Post
Miss Vicksburg Competition returning thanks to local women
For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a competitor with the title of Miss Vicksburg. For a city that hosts the annual events, it seems ironic Vicksburg is not represented. But since 2018, there has been no...
Vicksburg Post
Final details for home initiative being developed by city of Vicksburg, local NAACP
The final details are still being worked out, but residents have been bombarding city and NAACP officials seeking information and trying to get on the list to get their homes rehabilitated or repaired under a joint initiative to improve substandard housing. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday approved...
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: We’re at the mercy of a powerful force
Vicksburg has always been a river town — save for 1876-1903 — and the events of this month have served as a stark reminder of just how much we’re at the mercy of the water. With the Mississippi River reaching its lowest point in years, life has...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Fire Department pontoon boat going to auction
A pontoon boat acquired by the Vicksburg Fire Department in late 2020 is going up for sale to the highest bidder. “We’re going to try to put it up for auction,” Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Tuesday meeting declared the...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child
A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
Vicksburg Post
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Vicksburg couple turns 12-foot Home Depot skeleton into neighborhood icon
Guarding Fostoria’s 2500 block is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year: The 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the reason the skeleton has...
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
WLBT
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Early Halloween celebrations in the River City
Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s crazy early Halloween celebrations?. Halloween began as a Celtic holiday that helped celebrate the upcoming new year, which is also known as Samhain. The Celts, in modern-day Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern France, celebrated the new year on Nov. 1 around 2,000 years ago, since it marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the dark winter months. According to Mary Apel’s “The History of Halloween,” the night before the new year was believed to be when the veil between life and death was its thinnest. So on Oct. 31, the Celts would dress in costumes and have their priests build massive bonfires where they offered treats to either greet or ward off the spirits that had returned for a visit, as stated in Apel’s article. The priest would also use the bonfire as a way to tell prophecies for the future.
WLBT
Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg enters housing rehab program with NAACP
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is allocating $300,000 a year for three years in American Recovery Plan Act funds to improve substandard housing in the city as part of a housing initiative with the NAACP. The board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Vicksburg Branch of the...
Vicksburg Post
QUESTIONNAIRE: District 1 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities
Voters will elect Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees for Districts 1 and 5 on this coming election day, Nov. 8. The Vicksburg Post asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire regarding their candidacy. This article contains answers given by all three District 1 candidates: Bill Jeffers, incumbent Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.
WLBT
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Wednesday evening. WLBT has confirmed with Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff that the former governor was involved in a one-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in Yazoo County. It happened on Wolf Lake Road. The sheriff tells...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme
A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive. The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.
Comments / 0