Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was...
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
Brazil’s Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s electricity company Eletrobras offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the voluntary...
Japan unveils $200 billion in new spending to ease inflation pain
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would spend $200 billion on an economic stimulus package meant to tame inflation and cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs. The government’s announcement came hours after the central kept interest rates ultra-low, a double-barrelled signal that Tokyo will continue pouring...
Exclusive-Russia’s finance ministry cuts 2023 taxable oil expectations
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry has significantly cut expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, according to the draft budget for the next three years, in the expectation Western sanctions will mean an overall decline in output and refining volumes. Selling oil and gas has been one...
Aurubis says was target of cyberattack
BERLIN (Reuters) – Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said there had been a cyberattack overnight that has forced it to shut down its IT systems and disconnect them from the internet. “The IT systems are currently being examined,” Aurubis said on Friday, adding that it was reviewing the...
Global oil giants rake in massive profits in third quarter
(Reuters) – Global oil-and-gas giants including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Equinor posted huge profits in the third quarter, benefiting from surging energy costs that have boosted inflation around the world and hit consumers hard. Oil companies booked billions of dollars in profits as prices for crude, natural gas and...
Ryanair’s handling services call off strikes at 22 Spanish airports
MADRID (Reuters) – Workers at Azul Handling, the ground handling company servicing Ryanair in 22 Spanish airports, called off a plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, union USO said on Friday. USO said minimum services set by the...
Glencore cuts zinc output guidance after production drops 18% in nine months
LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore produced 18% less zinc in the first nine months compared with the same period a year before, the company said on Friday as it trimmed its full-year output forecast by 6% due to knock-on effects of the Ukraine war. The forecast reduction was due to...
Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
Imperial Oil quarterly profit more than doubles amid tighter energy supply
(Reuters) – Imperial Oil Ltd reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, on the back of higher energy prices amid tighter global supplies. Oil companies are posting record profits amid higher prices and tight supplies on output cut decisions that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine.
Saudi’s Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said on Friday that they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
Czech parliament locks in 2023 deficit at $12 billion as war, energy crisis bite
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech parliament gave its initial nod to the 2023 state budget bill, setting the deficit at 295 billion crowns ($12.1 billion) as the country grapples with soaring energy prices and other impacts of the war in Ukraine. The planned deficit — which is the bulk...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Volkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported earnings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the third quarter with revenue of 70.7 billion euros and a 6% margin, weighed down by the suspension of activities in Russia and the cost of listing Porsche AG. It also suffered a €1.9 billion non-cash...
China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected
BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
Shanghai food supplier’s books reveal big profits under COVID lockdown
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The profitability surge of a Shanghai food supplier seeking a Hong Kong listing, disclosed in an exchange filing, gives a rare peep under the hood into a cohort of Chinese companies that have benefited from President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy. Pang Pang Xiang (China) Company...
EMA panel lists heavy menstrual bleeding as side effect of Moderna, Pfizer shots
(Reuters) – A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of Pfizer Inc/BioNtech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
