Jesse Monsivais
3d ago

I always thought a person as a business owner was free to choose who he can receive in his place of business. Just like me, I am free to receive or invite anyone I choose to my home...

Sotex
3d ago

Makes me want to go eat at Chris Madrid's. Progressives are quite possibly the worst human beings on the planet. I'm a Libertarian but I always love how progressives talk about everybody else is being fascist when they're the ones that want to force their ideology on everybody else.

Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago

So it's OK when the left host drag queen story time in front of kids but when a restaurant hosts a republican candidates dinner its the worst thing that ever happened?

