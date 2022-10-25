Over the past month, Council Member Liz Walsh has been publicizing the status of several residential building projects in the Tiber Branch Watershed, a 3.7 square mile area located in Ellicott City, noting fears for the flood-prone area. The County’s Safe and Sound program, which implements stormwater management projects to help with Main Street area flooding, can only do so much, and can take a long time, at great expense. In the meantime, business owners and residents in the area are impatient and worried, especially seeing so much development going up around this area.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO