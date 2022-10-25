ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks

DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return

As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt

The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Have Been Key to the Season’s Solid Start

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid start to the 2022-23 season, with a 4-2-1 record. With a few new faces in the lineup, there are still some wrinkles to iron out. However, a few members of the team have been early standouts. Here are five players who are off to an impressive start.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio

In a move that caught everyone in the NBA by surprise on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo, who was selected 12th overall by the team last year. Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and after some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with NHL’s Department of Player Safety

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. Rasmussen received a two-minute minor for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci on Thursday, with the Czech forward forced to miss the rest of the game. Rasmussen initially hit Krejci along the boards before turning around and catching Krejci up high with his stick on the follow-through.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Eagles' 2023 first-round draft haul could be spectacular

The Eagles are 6-0 and living large. In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they could be living large, too. Before the last draft, the Eagles traded their 16th and 19th overall picks and a sixth-rounder in 2022 to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, two later-round selections, a 2023 first-rounder and 2024 second-rounder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

