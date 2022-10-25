Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
Penguins Flatline, Angry Sullivan Shuffles D-Pairs in 5-1 Loss to Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Consecutive neutral zone turnovers midway through the third period, one by Kris Letang and the next by Danton Heinen, were a microcosm of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ night. The Penguins had momentum and better play in the third, but the turnovers led to Andrei Kuzmenko’s goal and a 3-1 Vancouver Canucks lead.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
Canucks top Penguins 5-1 for 2nd straight after opening skid
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat scored twoce and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night. Tanner Pearson and J.T. Miller also scored, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists...
The Hockey Writers
5 Penguins Have Been Key to the Season’s Solid Start
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid start to the 2022-23 season, with a 4-2-1 record. With a few new faces in the lineup, there are still some wrinkles to iron out. However, a few members of the team have been early standouts. Here are five players who are off to an impressive start.
