TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO