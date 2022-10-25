ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Terrace, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car

TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75

Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy