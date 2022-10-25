Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Related
Woman Killed In “Crossfire” Shooting On W. Busch Blvd. Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after police say she was caught in the crossfire during a disturbance on W. Busch Blvd Overnight. Investigators say at approximately 12:14 a.m. Tampa Police were called to the 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding a
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
Woman killed in Tampa shooting crossfire, police say
A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by crossfire in a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Temple Terrace gas station
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police are working to find out who was involved in a deadly shooting outside of a 7-Star gas station. Officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday at the gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. They say they arrived to find two people shot.
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers
Man shot, killed after raising fake gun at another man in Tampa, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in the 8500 block of North Hamner Avenue in Tampa late Thursday night.
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Escaped Pinellas County prisoner in custody after hours on the run
Pinellas County deputies are searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday morning.
Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car
TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
villages-news.com
Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
fox13news.com
After 9-hour shutdown, southbound I-75 reopens following deadly pedestrian crash in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - For more than nine hours on Thursday, traffic was at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation involving a pedestrian. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the road closed just north of the Interstate 275 apex...
Memorial sign placed along road where Clearwater teen died
In the two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed while crossing Bellear road, his family has been fighting for safety upgrades on that road. And their persistence is paying off.
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
Clearwater man accused of fatally shooting man who allegedly stole 1lb of marijuana from him
A Clearwater man is accused of fatally shooting a man who allegedly stole one pound of marijuana from him.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
Florida man leads police on chase down I-95 on stolen scooter
A Florida man was accused of a series of crimes that reportedly ended with him leading police on a chase down I-95 on a stolen scooter.
Maine man killed in 'random attack' in Florida
MAINE, Maine — A Maine man was attacked and killed in Clearwater, Florida last week. Jeffrey Chapman, 49, was attacked with a tire iron and beaten to death while riding his bike early in the morning on Mandalay Avenue on Oct. 19. Police said it was a random attack.
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Former Lake Wales city commissioner found not guilty of removing boy from home and threatening him with gun
A former Lake Wales city commissioner was found not guilty on Friday after she faced charges for allegedly removing an 11-year-old boy from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun.
Comments / 0