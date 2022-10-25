ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Miss Vicksburg Competition returning thanks to local women

For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a competitor with the title of Miss Vicksburg. For a city that hosts the annual events, it seems ironic Vicksburg is not represented. But since 2018, there has been no...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg

The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza. This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

May & Company: A Century of Service

What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Fire Department pontoon boat going to auction

A pontoon boat acquired by the Vicksburg Fire Department in late 2020 is going up for sale to the highest bidder. “We’re going to try to put it up for auction,” Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Tuesday meeting declared the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Washington Examiner

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized following accident

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday following a single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County, Mississippi. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said Barbour told emergency responders a dog ran out in front of him and that he swerved and hit a culvert, overturning his SUV, according to the Associated Press.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

QUESTIONNAIRE: District 1 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities

Voters will elect Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees for Districts 1 and 5 on this coming election day, Nov. 8. The Vicksburg Post asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire regarding their candidacy. This article contains answers given by all three District 1 candidates: Bill Jeffers, incumbent Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.
VICKSBURG, MS
Mississippi Link

Jackson’s Water Crisis Town Hall meeting at New Hope Baptist Church (with overflowing crowd) – Features Congressman Bennie Thompson and NAACP President Derrick Hall

On October 17, 2022, Congressman Bennie Thompson (chairman – Committee on Homeland Security) and Carolyn B. Maloney (chairwoman – Committee on Oversight and Reform) penned their letter referencing the recent water crisis in Jackson to Governor Tate Reeves. The letter charged negligence of funding distribution to the City of Jackson. “Generational disinvestment in majority-Black cities” has soared for decades and plunged into a “disaster.” Consequently, Jackson has been deprived of critical federal funding by the state of Mississippi. New water systems have been installed among neighboring communities, whilst “pipes under Jackson have not been properly maintained since the 1950s.”
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg native initiated into HCC Alpha Beta Gamma

The Lambda Chapter of Alpha Beta Gamma (ABG) at Hinds Community College introduced 25 prospective initiates during an Oct. 24 invitation ceremony at the Raymond Campus, including Vicksburg native Louis Parson. ABG is an international business honor society established in 1970 to recognize and encourage scholarship among college students in...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Domestic violence forum to be held on Sunday

A domestic violence forum will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Community leaders Emmarie Flaggs and Oneka Washington have teamed up to offer solutions to domestic violence. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on as far as domestic violence is concerned. There is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds CC Vicksburg-Warren Campus inducts several local students

The Alpha Omega Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus recently inducted 11 new members during its fall 2022 induction ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUR OPINION: We’re at the mercy of a powerful force

Vicksburg has always been a river town — save for 1876-1903 — and the events of this month have served as a stark reminder of just how much we’re at the mercy of the water. With the Mississippi River reaching its lowest point in years, life has...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS

