Vicksburg Post
Final details for home initiative being developed by city of Vicksburg, local NAACP
The final details are still being worked out, but residents have been bombarding city and NAACP officials seeking information and trying to get on the list to get their homes rehabilitated or repaired under a joint initiative to improve substandard housing. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday approved...
WDAM-TV
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
Vicksburg Post
Miss Vicksburg Competition returning thanks to local women
For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a competitor with the title of Miss Vicksburg. For a city that hosts the annual events, it seems ironic Vicksburg is not represented. But since 2018, there has been no...
WLBT
Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
Vicksburg Post
Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg
The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza. This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
ourmshome.com
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Admitted Mississippi Students at MC
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted high school or undergraduate transfer students who are residents of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students...
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
Vicksburg Post
May & Company: A Century of Service
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Fire Department pontoon boat going to auction
A pontoon boat acquired by the Vicksburg Fire Department in late 2020 is going up for sale to the highest bidder. “We’re going to try to put it up for auction,” Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Tuesday meeting declared the...
Washington Examiner
Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized following accident
Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday following a single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County, Mississippi. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said Barbour told emergency responders a dog ran out in front of him and that he swerved and hit a culvert, overturning his SUV, according to the Associated Press.
Vicksburg Post
QUESTIONNAIRE: District 1 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities
Voters will elect Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees for Districts 1 and 5 on this coming election day, Nov. 8. The Vicksburg Post asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire regarding their candidacy. This article contains answers given by all three District 1 candidates: Bill Jeffers, incumbent Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.
Mississippi Link
Jackson’s Water Crisis Town Hall meeting at New Hope Baptist Church (with overflowing crowd) – Features Congressman Bennie Thompson and NAACP President Derrick Hall
On October 17, 2022, Congressman Bennie Thompson (chairman – Committee on Homeland Security) and Carolyn B. Maloney (chairwoman – Committee on Oversight and Reform) penned their letter referencing the recent water crisis in Jackson to Governor Tate Reeves. The letter charged negligence of funding distribution to the City of Jackson. “Generational disinvestment in majority-Black cities” has soared for decades and plunged into a “disaster.” Consequently, Jackson has been deprived of critical federal funding by the state of Mississippi. New water systems have been installed among neighboring communities, whilst “pipes under Jackson have not been properly maintained since the 1950s.”
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg native initiated into HCC Alpha Beta Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Alpha Beta Gamma (ABG) at Hinds Community College introduced 25 prospective initiates during an Oct. 24 invitation ceremony at the Raymond Campus, including Vicksburg native Louis Parson. ABG is an international business honor society established in 1970 to recognize and encourage scholarship among college students in...
vicksburgnews.com
Domestic violence forum to be held on Sunday
A domestic violence forum will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Community leaders Emmarie Flaggs and Oneka Washington have teamed up to offer solutions to domestic violence. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on as far as domestic violence is concerned. There is...
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
Vicksburg Post
Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds CC Vicksburg-Warren Campus inducts several local students
The Alpha Omega Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus recently inducted 11 new members during its fall 2022 induction ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours.
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: We’re at the mercy of a powerful force
Vicksburg has always been a river town — save for 1876-1903 — and the events of this month have served as a stark reminder of just how much we’re at the mercy of the water. With the Mississippi River reaching its lowest point in years, life has...
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
