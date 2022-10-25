Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Trauma: The Moral Challenge for Therapy
Survivors of trauma often feel an instinctual urge to respond to the injustice of their experience. Therapists have lacked the model, vocabulary, and orientation to help those who experience trauma address moral issues. Menders are artificially separated out from conversations about trauma, but their hard work deserves attention. For the...
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
psychologytoday.com
The Unaddressed Moral Dimensions of Trauma
The current models for psychological trauma ignore the essential moral dimensions of experiencing trauma. When a traumatized person feels the injustice or violation of a trauma, it is not sufficient to help them find ways to relax or forget. Often, victims of trauma feel a moral responsibility to respond to...
akc.org
Can Dogs See Ghosts?
While there are people who believe in the paranormal, have you ever wondered whether your dog is able to sense the spirits? After all, canines have extraordinary senses that are much sharper than a human’s. And wouldn’t it be comforting to know that your dog is able to detect a loved one who has passed on?
Dog Owner at Vets Heartbroken After Spotting Sign on Desk: 'Not Prepared'
A veterinarian has left the internet in tears with their kind gesture, after a video of a candle that lights up only when animals are being euthanized went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok last Saturday, by Oscarthepugglelondon, shows the dog owner waiting at the clinic to...
Psych Centra
How to Stop Using Avoidance as a Coping Method: 5 Ways
Do you avoid your fears instead of challenging them? Learning to fix avoidance coping means you can stop hiding and start living the life you want. When something makes you feel distressed or fearful, dealing with it head-on can make those feelings worse before they get better. Avoiding the situation entirely means you can suppress, ignore, or postpone having to sit with difficult emotions.
psychologytoday.com
The Role of a Fish Tank in Therapy
Conversations about fish between a clinician and patient can help build rapport. Fish that are very responsive to people are especially helpful in a consultation practice. Patients can be invited to come up with their own therapeutic metaphors involving fish. Animal-assisted therapy has become more popular in recent years. It...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets
Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
psychologytoday.com
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
How To Strengthen Our Faith
Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
Walking is a man’s best medicine
When attempting to lose weight, keep in mind that a healthy diet stimulates 80% of weight loss and physical activity stimulates only 20%. However, when it comes to exercise, you should be aware that walking is one of the most effective ways to get in shape, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.
Psych Centra
What Is Self-Defeating Behavior and How to Overcome It
Focusing on self-awareness and coping skills, like reframing your perspective, can help you make small changes to put a stop to self-defeating habits. Chances are you’ve used self-defeating behaviors at one time or another. Everything from procrastination to addiction can fall under the umbrella of self-defeating behavior. We consulted...
psychologytoday.com
Two Kinds of Unconscious Processes
Most brain activity and cognitive processing are unconscious. A perceptual analysis is a kind of sophisticated mental process that is unconscious. Motor programming, responsible for carrying out motor acts, is another type of unconscious processing. Consciousness is associated with only a subset of all brain activity and cognitive processing. Other...
A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves'
Lucky puppy, lucky puppy, such a lucky puppy to be adopted by Alexandra Horowitz. What Mr. Rogers was to children, Alexandra Horowitz is to dogs: a wise and patient observer who seeks to intimately know a creature who is fundamentally different from us adult humans. Horowitz is a canine psychologist...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Pet Behavior Solutions: Training expectations for very fearful dogs
I recently adopted a 5-year-old small terrier mix from a local rescue. We named her Dixie. They told me that she was a breeder dog and when she was no longer producing good numbers in her litters, the breeder got her into the rescue. She is very fearful. She runs away from my husband and I and will only approach either of us when we are in bed at night. If she is cornered, I am able to pet her and pick her up but if my husband tries to do the same, she scrambles away and leaves a little pee as she is running away. We feel so sorry for her and can only imagine what abuse or mistreatment she has experienced to make her this way.
dogsbestlife.com
Is a smart, attentive poodle the right dog for you?
The poodle is a fantastic dog breed and is perhaps one of the friendliest and most entertaining dogs for the entire family. Poodles are easy to train, fun, and energetic. They are eager to please and like to be with people most of the time. They dislike being isolated or placed in a kennel.
psychologytoday.com
Why We Should Take Our Time on Psychedelic Therapy
Many researchers believe the real value of psychedelic therapy is not in the drugs themselves, but rather in the accompanying therapy. Results have been promising in general, possibly most so with anxiety and depression. The less-discussed problems that arose from the legalization of marijuana offer important warnings. Though psychedelic therapy...
psychologytoday.com
Has Your Psychological Castle Become an Emotional Prison?
Our survival instinct isn't equipped for most "threats" in modern times. The castles we build to protect ourselves from pain turn into prisons that prevent us from fully engaging in our lives. To leave our self-imposed prison, we can challenge and let go of our perceived threats or take a...
