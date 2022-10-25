I recently adopted a 5-year-old small terrier mix from a local rescue. We named her Dixie. They told me that she was a breeder dog and when she was no longer producing good numbers in her litters, the breeder got her into the rescue. She is very fearful. She runs away from my husband and I and will only approach either of us when we are in bed at night. If she is cornered, I am able to pet her and pick her up but if my husband tries to do the same, she scrambles away and leaves a little pee as she is running away. We feel so sorry for her and can only imagine what abuse or mistreatment she has experienced to make her this way.

