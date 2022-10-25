Three from Norwalk voted All-Lake first team

Three seniors from the Norwalk High School boys soccer team earned all-league first team honors, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Truckers (13-4-1) shared the SBC Lake Division championship with Perkins after both teams finished with identical 8-1-1 marks in league play.

Forward Cameron Shoop, midfielder Braedyn Demuth and defender Corbin Koelsch were voted to the first team. Shoop and Koelsch were unanimous selections.

Shoop scored 23 goals and had 15 assists for the Truckers, who also won a Division II sectional championship before falling in overtime to state-ranked Ontario in a district semifinal.

Demuth added eight goals and four assists for the Truckers, who also placed five players on the second team.

Goalkeeper Jose Negrete, defender Mason Gamble, midfielder Landon Ferkel and forwards Erik Rangle-Negrete and Spencer Colahan were the second team choices.

Perkins’ Jon Normington-Slay, who scored 28 goals and helped the Pirates earn a share of the league title, was selected as the Most Outstanding Performer.

All-SBC Lake Division boys soccer

Most Outstanding Performer: Jon Normington-Slay, Perkins

First team

Keeper: Noah Normington-Slay, Perkins

Defenders: Jacob Savage, Perkins; Cameron Logue, Vermilion; Corbin Koelsch, Norwalk

Midfielders: Dylan Swander, Perkins; Braedyn Demuth, Norwalk; Wesley Penton, Vermilion; Ryan Wells, Perkins

Forwards: Jon Normington-Slay, Perkins; Cameron Shoop, Norwalk; Alex Werth, Vermilion

Second team

Keeper: Jose Negrete, Norwalk

Defenders: Mason Gamble, Norwalk; Nick Hausman, Columbian; Brady Parker, Vermilion

Midfielders: Landon Ferkel, Norwalk; Reagan Massey, Vermilion; Max Chamberlain, Sandusky; Landon Williams, Perkins

Forwards: Erik Rangle-Negrete, Norwalk; Tristan Bloomingkemper, Perkins; Spencer Colahan, Norwalk

Honorable mention

Keeper: Caleb German, Vermilion

Defenders: Talon Walton, Perkins; Max Repola, Vermilion; Sam Didion, Sandusky

Midfielders: Dominic Soto, Vermilion; Coen Steinmetz, Columbian; Grayson Morgan, Clyde

Forwards: Calvin Wahl, Clyde; Cardi Woodward, Vermilion; Kiam Kerr, Columbian