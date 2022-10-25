Three from Norwalk voted All-Lake first team
Three seniors from the Norwalk High School boys soccer team earned all-league first team honors, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Truckers (13-4-1) shared the SBC Lake Division championship with Perkins after both teams finished with identical 8-1-1 marks in league play.
Forward Cameron Shoop, midfielder Braedyn Demuth and defender Corbin Koelsch were voted to the first team. Shoop and Koelsch were unanimous selections.
Shoop scored 23 goals and had 15 assists for the Truckers, who also won a Division II sectional championship before falling in overtime to state-ranked Ontario in a district semifinal.
Demuth added eight goals and four assists for the Truckers, who also placed five players on the second team.
Goalkeeper Jose Negrete, defender Mason Gamble, midfielder Landon Ferkel and forwards Erik Rangle-Negrete and Spencer Colahan were the second team choices.
Perkins’ Jon Normington-Slay, who scored 28 goals and helped the Pirates earn a share of the league title, was selected as the Most Outstanding Performer.
All-SBC Lake Division boys soccer
Most Outstanding Performer: Jon Normington-Slay, Perkins
First team
Keeper: Noah Normington-Slay, Perkins
Defenders: Jacob Savage, Perkins; Cameron Logue, Vermilion; Corbin Koelsch, Norwalk
Midfielders: Dylan Swander, Perkins; Braedyn Demuth, Norwalk; Wesley Penton, Vermilion; Ryan Wells, Perkins
Forwards: Jon Normington-Slay, Perkins; Cameron Shoop, Norwalk; Alex Werth, Vermilion
Second team
Keeper: Jose Negrete, Norwalk
Defenders: Mason Gamble, Norwalk; Nick Hausman, Columbian; Brady Parker, Vermilion
Midfielders: Landon Ferkel, Norwalk; Reagan Massey, Vermilion; Max Chamberlain, Sandusky; Landon Williams, Perkins
Forwards: Erik Rangle-Negrete, Norwalk; Tristan Bloomingkemper, Perkins; Spencer Colahan, Norwalk
Honorable mention
Keeper: Caleb German, Vermilion
Defenders: Talon Walton, Perkins; Max Repola, Vermilion; Sam Didion, Sandusky
Midfielders: Dominic Soto, Vermilion; Coen Steinmetz, Columbian; Grayson Morgan, Clyde
Forwards: Calvin Wahl, Clyde; Cardi Woodward, Vermilion; Kiam Kerr, Columbian
