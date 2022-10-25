CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.”

Crews were able to recover the truck and they say this happens more than you think.

Courtesy: PCSO

Courtesy: PCSO

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: PCSO

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW said that the red pickup truck is in the photo under the water

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: PCSO

