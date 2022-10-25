ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.”

Crews were able to recover the truck and they say this happens more than you think.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sL8Y_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: PCSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqClq_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: PCSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHbfz_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CDM0_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: PCSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsoQY_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcC6V_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW said that the red pickup truck is in the photo under the water
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3va6Sq_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Euki_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXPq2_0imGVYw600
    Courtesy: PCSO
