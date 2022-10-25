Mateo Kovacic Reacts To Chelsea Wonder Goal v RB Salzburg

The midfielder helped his side to another Champions League victory.

Chelsea toppled RB Salzburg 2-1 in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stages and have secured their spot in this season's knockout round.

Mateo Kovacic opened the scoring with an instinctive wonder strike from the edge of the 18-yard box after a Conor Gallagher cross was met by Kai Havertz.

It was only the Croatian's fifth goal in 179 matches for the Blues and his second in the Champions League, with his last coming in the 2019/20 season against Valencia in their 2-2 draw.

Talking to BT Sport after the final whistle in Austria, Kovacic reflected on the victory: "A little mistake from ourselves we concede, but we reacted well. Important win, important we are through.

"A good game from the whole team, now we focus on the next one."

The Croatia international was then asked about seeming to only score screamers in a Chelsea shirt, to which he humbly admitted: "Everybody is telling me the same, I don’t score many, this was a nice one."

It means that the Blues can watch Dinamo Zagreb take on AC Milan without worrying about their future in this year's tournament and are still very much in the running for topping Group E.

Chelsea's next match is in the Premier League on the weekend when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on the road.

