Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield man pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts had pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Monday. Smith becomes the third defendant charged in the 2019 homicide trial of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Judge Jane Mulqueen imposed a 15 to 18 years state prison sentence.

Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22, were convicted of the murder on September 22, after being arrested back in April 2019. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole on October 6.

The three jointly operated a marijuana distribution operation through a fake social media account, which they used to lure Salois, of Dalton, from an Edward Avenue home in Pittsfield and then shot him in the back around 2 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

Pittsfield brothers sentenced after found guilty of murder

“I am grateful the defendant accepted responsibility for his role in killing Jaden Salois and spared the family from going through another lengthy trial,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “This was the first homicide investigation of my administration, and I am proud of my team for holding all three defendants accountable.”

