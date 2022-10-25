Read full article on original website
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
10 awesome horror movies to watch for Halloween
We’ve never understood why some people wait until October to binge horror movies.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
The 13 incredible horror soundtracks that stand apart from their movies
Some cinematic genres owe more to their music than others. Where would the space opera of Star Wars have been without John Willaims’ score? That soaring fusion of visuals and music ensured no science-fiction epic would ever overlook its score again. The same is true for horror, with an even longer history that’s heard the music play as much of a part in terrifying audiences as a movie’s visuals.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Black Adam Tops The Weekend Box Office Again As Horror Hits Are Helped By Halloween
Smile, Terrifier 2 and more are thriving at the box office during spooky season.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Horror fans remain undecided on whether a cult favorite is underrated or overindulgent
In the wake of the release of Halloween Ends, several horror fans have been re-assessing Rob Zombie’s efforts. A few have recently said his work in the franchise deserves a second look and, now, debate online is turning to The Lords of Salem from 2012. A Redditor has floated...
The 7 Best All Ages Horror Movies You Can Watch Right Now And Where To Stream Them
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror is vast, open, and wide--like the human mind. And there's no reason to miss out on new concepts and fears. That’s right! Horror and wondering what’s around the corner is for all of us and every age.
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
Vincent Price Once Said Fans Sometimes Confused Him With Horror Icons Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff
Vincent Price once said that he sometimes met fans who were convinced he'd starred in movies such as 'Dracula' and 'Frankenstein.'
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Have Been 'Doing a Horror Movie Every Night' for Halloween Month
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth both star in the horror film Barbarian, which is available to stream now on digital and HBO Max Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have a new Halloween tradition. "We've been doing a horror movie every night for October, leading up to Halloween," Long, 44, tells PEOPLE. "So we've done Don't Look Now and The Exorcist and classics." In fact, the couple, who were first linked in March before going Instagram official in May, have been relying on movie picks from their Barbarian director Zach...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore
After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
No, The Viral TikTok ‘Target Black’ Concept Store Is Not Coming To NYC
If you’ve found yourself endlessly scrolling in the past few days, you might have come across Dan Boyar’s viral TikTok announcing a ‘Target Black’ concept store. The video shows a large building under the High Line with Target’s logo colored black, rather than its usual red. Boyar explains the new store will have “exclusive product lines from designers like Balenciaga and Supreme” in addition to organic, locally-sourced groceries and a Starbucks Reserve Roastery on-site. He claimed to be working on a commercial for the store, set to open on Manhattan’s West Side by November. Since posted, the video has garnered over 1.4M views and more than 140k likes. Much speculation on the concept’s actual existence has taken to Twitter. Apparently there’s a new premium concept store called Target Black opening up in NYC in November….can someone verify this? pic.twitter.com/6IqCTX8uaU
