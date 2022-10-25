ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Blue Jackets place defenseman Adam Boqvist on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after placing Justin Danforth on injured reserve, the Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on injured reserve. The Blue Jackets said Boqvist suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's loss against the Arizona Coyotes. He is expected to miss six weeks of...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy