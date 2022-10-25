Read full article on original website
Analysts Point To Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Growth In The Future
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Walmart Inc. (WMT) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.07, or -0.05%, to $140.00. The Walmart Inc. has recorded 201,153 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” Returns with More Savings, Longer Events and Earlier Access for Walmart+ Members.
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Charter Communications Earnings Preview
Charter Communications CHTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28. Charter Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Raymond James Financial Q4 Earnings
Raymond James Financial RJF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Raymond James Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.52%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.99. Revenue was up $136.00 million from...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
US stocks surge as investors brace for earnings from mega-cap tech companies
US stocks scored a three-day win streak Tuesday as investors prepare for earnings results from mega-cap tech. Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings after the close on Tuesday, with Apple and Amazon scheduled for Thursday. With 20% of the S&P 500 having reported earnings so far, 75% have...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Revenue Below Street View
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $15.09 billion, missing the consensus of $15.16 billion. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. Revenue per hl grew 8%. The company reported a 12.7%...
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stock tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, boosted by Amazon’s Prime Day, a major sales event for dues-paying Prime members that was pushed back to July this year from June the year before. That helped fuel Amazon’s double-digit revenue growth of 15% over last year, an improvement from the last two quarters when revenue grew by only 7% — the slowest in nearly two decades. Still, those numbers were not enough to impress analysts surveyed by FactSet, who were expecting an estimated third-quarter revenue of $127.4 billion. Amazon expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of between 2% and 8% compared with the same time last year. The company said the guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting an estimate of $155.1 billion in revenue.
Earnings Outlook For Qumu
Qumu QUMU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qumu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Qumu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Integer Holdings Q3 Earnings
Integer Holdings ITGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $37.11 million from the same...
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Plummets after Missing on 3Q Earnings
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.64, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.90 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales decreased -by 4.5% year-over-year, with...
Earnings Preview For Universal Insurance Hldgs
Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Insurance Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.45. Universal Insurance Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Recap: Universal Stainless Q3 Earnings
Universal Stainless USAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Universal Stainless reported in-line EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $9.03 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
BUD Rises on Earnings Beat; Improved Outlook
Shares of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks provider Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) are soaring in the pre-market trade today after the company delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers and upped its EBITDA guidance. Revenue rose 12.1% year-over-year to $15.09 billion but missed expectations by ~$33 million. EPS at $0.84 on the...
Analysts Point To Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Growth In The Future
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Livent Corporation (LTHM) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.30, or -0.99%, to $29.91. The Livent Corporation has recorded 58,511 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call.
Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q3 Earnings
Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $128.79 million from...
