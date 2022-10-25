NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stock tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, boosted by Amazon’s Prime Day, a major sales event for dues-paying Prime members that was pushed back to July this year from June the year before. That helped fuel Amazon’s double-digit revenue growth of 15% over last year, an improvement from the last two quarters when revenue grew by only 7% — the slowest in nearly two decades. Still, those numbers were not enough to impress analysts surveyed by FactSet, who were expecting an estimated third-quarter revenue of $127.4 billion. Amazon expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of between 2% and 8% compared with the same time last year. The company said the guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting an estimate of $155.1 billion in revenue.

22 MINUTES AGO