Beaverton, OR

Scott Morris
3d ago

Beaverton, of course! I hope parents who love their children are aware of this and pull their kids out of that frickin school district.

ThePhoenix
3d ago

WTF??!!?? This is totally uncalled for. I absolutely do not agree that kindergartners should be learning this at school. This is something parents should be talking to their children about when they feel it’s age appropriate. I can understand incorporating it into the sex ed curriculum in junior high grades, but not younger than that at school.

Suzanne Aubuchon-Guerrero
3d ago

Oh HELL no. There is no place for that garbage in school.....period. Isn't it strange how if you ask any small child what they are they will say I'm a boy if they have boy parts or I'm a girl if they have girl parts. Sadly small children are seriously more intelligent than some of these indoctrinators and child abusers.

