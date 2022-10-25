Beaverton, of course! I hope parents who love their children are aware of this and pull their kids out of that frickin school district.
WTF??!!?? This is totally uncalled for. I absolutely do not agree that kindergartners should be learning this at school. This is something parents should be talking to their children about when they feel it’s age appropriate. I can understand incorporating it into the sex ed curriculum in junior high grades, but not younger than that at school.
Oh HELL no. There is no place for that garbage in school.....period. Isn't it strange how if you ask any small child what they are they will say I'm a boy if they have boy parts or I'm a girl if they have girl parts. Sadly small children are seriously more intelligent than some of these indoctrinators and child abusers.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Comments / 234