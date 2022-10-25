Future of nuclear power at risk with war near Ukrainian plants, UN official warns

Read full article on original website
Related
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
Russian state media report the situation in the Kherson region of Ukraine is stabilizing, with less frequent artillery fire and no counterattacks from Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russians will be besieged if they stay in the Kherson region. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen visits the front line to get a first-hand look.
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.Russia’s penal system has the remnants of a Soviet-era prison caste system which has an underclass known as ‘the Shamed’ at the bottom. This lowest caste—also known as ‘Roosters,’ which is a homophobic slur—includes prison rape victims, gay prisoners and outcasts who are...
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Russia Now Has a Second Frontline Set Up Just to Kill Its Deserters: Intel
Russian’s Vladimir Putin sparked the wrath of his own people by drafting hundreds of thousands to join the war against Ukraine, and now it seems some of those men were sent not to fight the so-called “enemy” but to “snuff out” any of the Russian troops who dare to retreat.
Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion, writes David Andelman.
US News and World Report
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
Russian Troops Baptized in Body Bags as Moscow Pivots to ‘De-Satanization’ of Ukraine
As Russia increasingly seeks to reframe its invasion of Ukraine as a holy war, Vladimir Putin has been declared the chosen one to defeat the “antichrist” and Russian priests have been deployed to the frontline to bolster morale among the troops they now refer to as “soldiers of Christ.”But a Russian priest unwittingly exposed the Kremlin’s true attitude to the troops by baptizing them in body bags this week.Viktor Ivanov, a priest for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ufa, detailed his excursion into the so-called “special military operation” zone on social media, sharing photos of a baptism that were likely...
freightwaves.com
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’ – as it happened
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Troops Holding Out Against Crazy Russian Tactics -Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening video address, also said there would be good news from the front, but gave...
Russian Losses Fueled by New Units Untrained in 'Basic' Weaponry: Ukraine
Russian forces in Ukraine are seeing "significant" manpower losses because of their lack of training with "basic" types of weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday. In an operational update on Facebook, the General Staff detailed what it said were some of the issues facing...
Russia Is Europe's Problem, Not America's. It's Time for the U.S. to Cut Europe Loose | Opinion
There is an uncomfortable truth that almost nobody in Washington wants to address and it's this: The biggest foreign threat to the Unites States is not Russia and it's not China. It's the European Union and its member states. This is not to say that Europe is an enemy of...
Nuclear strike will be ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia
Russia would make an “incredibly serious mistake” if it used a tactical nuclear weapon in the war against Ukraine, Joe Biden has warned Moscow amid concerns of a false flag operation to escalate attacks.Washington and western allies have raised renewed and urgent concerns over Russia using a pretext to unleash a nuclear weapon in the war.Mr Biden, who received an updated Covid booster shot on Tuesday in the White House, was asked by reporters whether he thought the Kremlin could use a “dirty bomb attack” as a false flag operation to escalate war.“I spent a lot of time today...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says
Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence. He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”The rail network that Russia largely relies on to...
Comments / 2