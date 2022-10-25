Read full article on original website
BBQ-N-BEER
3d ago
This is straight up child abuse!! They don't care if your child can read or write, just as long as they know what pronouns to use. This literally makes me sick!
Warren Kemper
3d ago
And this is why my kids do not go to public school anymore. We put them into a private, conservative, Christian school why they will be allowed to be kids and not be subjected to this liberal/progressive agenda.
Missus C.
3d ago
All a kindergarten needs to know is if they are a little boy or little girl..that age is too young to worry about anything else
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
Clackamas Community College fires theater teacher after complaints
Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...
q13fox.com
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
wchstv.com
'We need to have a plan in place,' Columbine principal says at W.Va. safety conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The principal of Columbine High School, where 13 people were murdered in a school shooting 23 years ago, provided some valuable lessons Thursday at a conference in Charleston on school safety. Frank DeAngelis, the principal of Columbine High School, was the keynote speaker at the...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
KVAL
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
LETTERS: Is it time for change in Oregon?
The Nov. 8 election is on News-Times readers' minds. See what they have to say in our weekly mailbag.Change course to fix Oregon's problems We have a few problems. The number of violent crimes in Portland increased 38% in 2021 according to FBI data, overdose deaths have increased by 41% since the legalization of heroin. During the summer of 2020, our Democrat leadership allowed 100 nights of unimpeded rioting in the streets, destroying businesses, injuring Oregonians and tourists. Our taxes are high. Our electric grid is unreliable and our forests have been mismanaged for years, allowing undergrowth and deadwood to...
nbc16.com
Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change
It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
‘This is a new thing’: Shemia Fagan deals with potential of voter intimidation in Oregon
With some groups and even local politicians pushing false claims of election fraud in the Northwest, KOIN 6 News talked with elections officials and the FBI about the potential for voter intimidation.
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint
A Republican political operative is asking the Oregon secretary of state to investigate whether a Democratic candidate is falsely claiming to live with his parents to get elected. The post Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Limit gun magazine size
If a person in Oregon wants to shoot a deer or elk, the magazine on their rifle can contain no more than 5 cartridges. However, if a person in Oregon wants to shoot up a classroom, church, synagogue or mosque, Oregon provides no limit on the size of the assault rifle’s magazine. It’s time to stop this insanity. Let’s protect our school children and worshippers. Vote yes on Measure 114 and limit the size of the magazine. Mike Sands, Portland.
KXL
Oregon Students Walk Out for Gun Control
PORTLAND, Ore. —Hundreds of students staged a walkout across Oregon, to show support for what could become the nation’s strictest gun control law. Two high school students died in a St. Louis shooting Monday. Last week two students were injured in a shooting outside of Portland’s Jefferson high school. Luke Hendrickson tells news partner KGW that’s why he joined a couple hundred Grant High School students, walking out at 1:14 Tuesday, showing support for measure 114. “It’s time we get something in our Oregon legislation that addresses gun violence.” Henderickson is the co-president of the Grant School Students For Gun Law Reform club. “Recent shootings have emphasized the need for a measure like this,” he said.
LIST: Oregon ballot drop off locations in Portland, Salem metro areas
Oregonians registered to vote should be getting their ballots in the mail -- so where should they drop them off in the Portland and Salem metro areas?
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
WATCH: Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot
There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.
