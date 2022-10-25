ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson

A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
CBS LA

Police investigating assault with deadly weapon in Palmdale

A man and woman were fatally stabbed Thursday in Palmdale at a parking lot of a Kohl's store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale station. Authorities announced that the stabbing attack took place on the 39800 block of 10th Street West at approximately 1:16 p.m in the Destination 8 Shopping Center parking lot.Authorities locked down the mall following the attack. "Basically everything was on lockdown," said employee Kaitlyn Nickastro. "I was in shock."Witnesses say that it was an extraordinarily brutal attack."The lady was screaming and running back and forth from the parking lot and [someone] stabbed her...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Suspect who approached, stabbed man in Ventura charged with hate crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A suspect accused of approaching and stabbing a man at a Ventura liquor store last May was charged with a hate crime Thursday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Officials said Ventura resident Tyler Clark approached the victim and his girlfriend inside a store and...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Oxnard resident arrested in Stevenson Ranch on suspicion of felony charges

An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of felony false impersonation and multiple charges related to involvement with controlled substances in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, deputies were patrolling Chiquella Lane and The Old Road when they...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Oxnard Man Arrested for Selling Drugs near an Elementary School

SUSPECTS: Jorge Flores, 40 year-old Oxnard Resident. During the month of October 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) began an investigation regarding Jorge Flores continuing to sell drugs near an elementary school in the Cal-Gisler neighborhood. Flores had been arrested on three prior occasions for selling drugs. During the investigation, detectives confirmed that Flores was still actively selling drugs.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property

An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.
ACTON, CA

