Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
NBC Los Angeles
North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson
A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
beverlypress.com
Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
Police investigating assault with deadly weapon in Palmdale
A man and woman were fatally stabbed Thursday in Palmdale at a parking lot of a Kohl's store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale station. Authorities announced that the stabbing attack took place on the 39800 block of 10th Street West at approximately 1:16 p.m in the Destination 8 Shopping Center parking lot.Authorities locked down the mall following the attack. "Basically everything was on lockdown," said employee Kaitlyn Nickastro. "I was in shock."Witnesses say that it was an extraordinarily brutal attack."The lady was screaming and running back and forth from the parking lot and [someone] stabbed her...
Woman arrested after freeway pursuit ends on I-15
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
foxla.com
Suspect who approached, stabbed man in Ventura charged with hate crime
VENTURA, Calif. - A suspect accused of approaching and stabbing a man at a Ventura liquor store last May was charged with a hate crime Thursday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Officials said Ventura resident Tyler Clark approached the victim and his girlfriend inside a store and...
Police Release Video Images of 2 Suspects Near Scene of Armed Robbery in Bay Terraces
Authorities appealed to the public Thursday for help in identifying a pair of men who robbed a marijuana delivery driver three weeks ago in Bay Terraces. The thieves, one of them brandishing a knife, confronted the victim in the 7000 block of Appian Drive about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and demanded money, according to San Diego police.
signalscv.com
Oxnard resident arrested in Stevenson Ranch on suspicion of felony charges
An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of felony false impersonation and multiple charges related to involvement with controlled substances in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, deputies were patrolling Chiquella Lane and The Old Road when they...
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man's Murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
Search for gunman continues after deadly Chula Vista shooting
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small covers the latest efforts to find the man who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Oxnard Man Arrested for Selling Drugs near an Elementary School
SUSPECTS: Jorge Flores, 40 year-old Oxnard Resident. During the month of October 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) began an investigation regarding Jorge Flores continuing to sell drugs near an elementary school in the Cal-Gisler neighborhood. Flores had been arrested on three prior occasions for selling drugs. During the investigation, detectives confirmed that Flores was still actively selling drugs.
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Apprehended After Multi-Freeway Pursuit
Florence-Firestone, Los Angeles, CA: A call to authorities from a victim of a catalytic converter theft from their vehicle in Rowland Heights early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26,… Read more "Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Apprehended After Multi-Freeway Pursuit"
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
signalscv.com
Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property
An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.
Car destroys multiple parked vehicles in El Cajon
A suspected drunken driver is accused of leaving behind a trail of destruction in El Cajon early Friday morning.
Unsolved Episode 311 - Gloria Huerta
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory profiles the case of Gloria Heurta.
Comments / 1