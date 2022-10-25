A man and woman were fatally stabbed Thursday in Palmdale at a parking lot of a Kohl's store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale station. Authorities announced that the stabbing attack took place on the 39800 block of 10th Street West at approximately 1:16 p.m in the Destination 8 Shopping Center parking lot.Authorities locked down the mall following the attack. "Basically everything was on lockdown," said employee Kaitlyn Nickastro. "I was in shock."Witnesses say that it was an extraordinarily brutal attack."The lady was screaming and running back and forth from the parking lot and [someone] stabbed her...

