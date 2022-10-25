Two dead in Midlands suburb in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

The deaths of two people found shot inside a Summit neighborhood home are being investigated as a murder- suicide, according to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to a home on Bur Oak Lane around 2 a.m. Tuesday following a report of two unresponsive individuals, according to the statement. Inside, deputies found a man and woman who had been shot.

The sheriff’s department stated that the two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no additional information has been released regarding the incident.

