ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Two dead in Midlands suburb in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 3 days ago

The deaths of two people found shot inside a Summit neighborhood home are being investigated as a murder- suicide, according to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to a home on Bur Oak Lane around 2 a.m. Tuesday following a report of two unresponsive individuals, according to the statement. Inside, deputies found a man and woman who had been shot.

The sheriff’s department stated that the two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no additional information has been released regarding the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Family remembers six-month-old found dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow a story we brought to you on Monday. A six-month-old was found dead by deputies in Newberry County while in her father’s custody. The father Colie Dawkins was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a minor. Now he’s out on a 20-thousand-dollar surety bond.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies say shooting incident possible murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Oct. 25, before 2 a.m. Deputies reported to a home in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane where they found an unresponsive man and woman who had both been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
483
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy