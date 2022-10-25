ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race

As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
TENNESSEE STATE
Oregon man accused of murdering his mother with sword

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KATU) — A man is facing a second-degree murder charge, accused of stabbing his 73-year-old mother with a sword and a knife Thursday afternoon. Police officers were called out to a residential area around 4:15 p.m. on reports of an assault involving a sword. They arrived to...
OREGON STATE

