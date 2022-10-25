Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WTVCFOX
Group aims to help those seeking alternate path as Hamilton Co. graduation rates decline
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a common thought process: businesses need employees and employees need degrees. But new data reveals the number of graduates in Tennessee is shrinking, especially here in Hamilton County. And as the number of open jobs continues to grow, local groups hope to train a...
WTVCFOX
Enrollment declines, but college admin jobs increase in Tennessee, says think tank
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Student enrollment is dropping at Tennessee colleges but something else is shooting up. A Tennessee-based conservative think tank has released a new report that the number of administrators, as well as how much they're paid, have both gone up in recent years. You can read the...
WTVCFOX
National test finds roughly 60% of fourth graders struggle to identify even, odd numbers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The “Nation’s Report Card” released this week shows a decline in 4th and 8th grade math and reading scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests 4th and 8th grade students across the country every two years to gauge how states compare and how students are performing.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
WTVCFOX
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race
As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
WTVCFOX
North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder
Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee health experts warn flu season could be more severe, state seeing 'high' levels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Health experts from the University of Tennessee Extension are warning flu season could be more severe this year. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated safety measures such as lockdowns and masking, more Tennesseans are going back to normal routines which include social gatherings and attending events.
WTVCFOX
Oregon man accused of murdering his mother with sword
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KATU) — A man is facing a second-degree murder charge, accused of stabbing his 73-year-old mother with a sword and a knife Thursday afternoon. Police officers were called out to a residential area around 4:15 p.m. on reports of an assault involving a sword. They arrived to...
WTVCFOX
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
