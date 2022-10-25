Columnist: Voting 'yes' on the measure would begin to correct historic inequities observed by Willamette students. Oregon is one of 10 states that legally allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently, Oregon and four other states are voting to decide whether incarcerated individuals can reclaim the humanity that has been stripped from them. Measure 112 needs your support to remove the degrading terminology in Oregon's constitution and amend it to include language that would provide alternatives to incarceration for convicted individuals. The measure came about through a process similar to the "groundings" about which Pan-African...

