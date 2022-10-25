Wow!😲 Unreal! What utter 🐂💩. It is NOT anyone's place except the parents of the child(ren). It is NOT any school district. Not any teacher. Not to be imposed or part of a curriculum. How much more ridiculous can they get? How on earth can they believe this is acceptable? It is not by any means. I'd be damned if I let my children have this forced upon them at school. Parents are going to hit the roof, and enrollment is going to decline at a fast rate.
Oregon state has alot of perverted politicians and elitist in high places to do evil deeds. Parents should beware in west coast states.
Gaslighting much? I have three kids in PPS and what the news calls sex education in kindergarten is what we called stranger danger when we were kids. It’s America so you can always opt out.
