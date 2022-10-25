Read full article on original website
Illinois’ Augustana College Department of Theatre presents: “The Pitchfork Disney”
The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “The Pitchfork. Disney,” October 27-30, 2022. The surreal 1991 play by Philip Ridley initially met with negative reviews but later was well-received. by young audiences. It now is considered a prime example of the 1990s British style of drama called. “in-yer-face”...
Boo At The Zoo Coming To Coal Valley’s Niabi This Weekend
Get all the kids together because Boo At The Zoo is coming to Niabi Zoo this weekend!. The annual event takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Come celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at Boo at the Zoo! Bring...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ourquadcities.com
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on social media.
Moline’s Black Box Theatre Presents ‘Motherhood: The Musical
The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline rolls out the baby carriage for “Motherhood: The Musical,” because having a baby is just the beginning…motherhood is for life. In the original play written by Sue Fabisch, four women share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower. In 90 minutes of fun, you’ll get a peek into the powerful friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce. Motherhood is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It’s climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there’s laundry at the top.
walls102.com
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's walking bridge would conquer confounding creek
Geneseo's city council is taking steps to turn a long-time vision into reality. According to Brandon Maeglin, Geneseo city administrator, a pedestrian bridge and historical landing across the Geneseo City Creek has a been a project “on the council’s radar for many years, and we are excited to take the first steps now so that we can see this vision come to life.”
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
“Rocky Horror” Seduces Rock Island Through Oct. 30
That sweet transvestite is back this October with his motley crew!. On the way to visit an old college professor, two clean cut kids, Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss, get caught in a storm and end up at the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter, who is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments!
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
977wmoi.com
Integrous Risk Solutions Co-Owner Brian Morefield of Monmouth Says the Need for More Security is Growing at School, Work, and Events
Local Monmouth resident Brian Morefield is the co-owner of Integrous Risk Solutions, which is a nationwide armed security provider in the United States. Morefield says the industry is growing and the need for more security is increasing:. “It’s sad today, as our law enforcement has really taken it on the...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
977wmoi.com
Surgical Services at OSF Holy Family Continue to Expand
Two general surgeons have recently joined the team at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, providing surgical services for a variety of areas, explains Director of Perioperative Services Susan Melvin:. “We have two new surgeons that have come to Holy Family, Dr. Andrei Froeling and Dr. Jennifer Schmidt....
iheart.com
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It's Iowa's 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won...
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
Rock Island Students Stay Engaged And Learning With Fall Camps
The camps were offered to any student in the district in grades 1st through 6th at no cost to them. During the first week of Fall Intersession (Oct. 3-Oct.7), students were able to choose between four fun, hands-on camps. They could learn art with the Figge Art Museum, science and...
Still Some Seats Available For Ballet Quad Cities’ Iowa Disco Party At The Club
There are still a few spots left at the best event of the season with Ballet Quad Cities!. We’re talking about the Disco Party at the Club, taking place at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Friday! Doors open at 5:30; performance is at 7:30. Join us for our...
