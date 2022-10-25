Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
Unified Bowling hits the lanes for first time
Liberal Unified Bowling completed its inaugural meet at Garden City, finishing sixth overall out of 12 teams. After completing six baker games Liberal finished with a 517 total pinfall. Reece Washburn picked up the first ever spare in program history in the fourth frame. “The pressure of it was not...
Liberal First
‘That’ Liberal Band sweeps marching season with overall Superior I ratings
‘That’ Liberal Band has been competing in its marching season, and some recently strong performances helped them do very well. The band recently competed in three different contests and ultimately swept all three by earning straight overall 1 Superior ratings. ‘That’ Liberal Band Director Andrew Johnson said it has been a busy time for the band.
Liberal First
JUAN RAMIREZ RAMIREZ
Juan Bautista Ramirez Ramirez, 61, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born Feb. 14, 1961 to Rosalio and Rosario (Ramirez) Ramirez De Ramirez. He married Marilyn Martinez March 29, 2000. She survives. He worked for Mid-Plains Construction for several years. He later moved...
Liberal First
BRET JOHNSON
ULYSSES – Bret Johnson, 63, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at his home in Newton. He was born Dec. 15, 1958 to Donald Eugene and Shirley A. (Komma) Johnson. While living in Ulysses, he had worked as a printer for Don Waterman, the local newspaper, and for George Anderson at Anderson Graphics.
Liberal First
RUTH ANN HICKOK
ULYSSES – Ruth Ann Hickok, 95, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Western Prairie Senior Living in Ulysses. She was born Oct. 9, 1927 to Thomas Lloyd and Wilma Frances (Clark) Reese. She married Donald Hickok June 14, 1948. He survives. After graduating high school, she attended Colorado Women’s...
Liberal First
Stepping Stone looking for funding amidst ESG cuts
Up until 2021, as part of its operating budget, Liberal’s Stepping Stone Shelter had received about $60,000 to $70,000 a year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the federal Emergency Shelter Grant. The shelter did not receive the grant in 2021 nor in 2022,...
Liberal First
Public invited to Nov. 10 meeting on U.S.-54, other regional highway projects
The public is invited to attend a meeting on U.S. Highway 54 expansion in Seward County and other regional projects on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Avenue, in Liberal. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the event.
Liberal First
Seymour Rogers concert to honor those who serve
Those looking for a night of good music will soon have just that opportunity thanks to some young local musicians. The Seymour Rogers Middle School chorus groups will be presenting a special 'Thank You' concert honoring area military veterans and first responders Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Seymour Rogers Middle School gym, with everything starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is comprised of all patriotic songs from start to finish, including 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and many others.
Liberal First
Local coalition to bring attention to helpful local agencies
At some point in time, many people need some form of public help, and much of that assistance is provided through agencies. Nov. 12, the Liberal Area Coalition for Families is giving community members a chance to access resources to give them a helping hand. Taking place at Crosspoint Church,...
Comments / 0