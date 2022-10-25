Those looking for a night of good music will soon have just that opportunity thanks to some young local musicians. The Seymour Rogers Middle School chorus groups will be presenting a special 'Thank You' concert honoring area military veterans and first responders Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Seymour Rogers Middle School gym, with everything starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is comprised of all patriotic songs from start to finish, including 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and many others.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO