For his Spring 2023 show, held last night, Ralph Lauren did what lots of New Yorkers have done in the last couple years: he decamped to Los Angeles. For the first time, Lauren showed out west, and he did it in inimitable Ralph style, bringing his grip of RL collections, from Polo to Purple Label to RRL, to Pasadena’s Huntington Gardens to show them all at once. “California has always been a land of dreams and contradictions—rugged coasts and red carpets,” he said in the show notes. “For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamor, energy and inspiration.” As if to remind guests that he remains fashion’s preeminent world-builder, the night was a showcase for the rest of Ralph World, too: the burger served at dinner afterwards was the one on the menu at the Polo Bar in Manhattan.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO