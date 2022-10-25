Read full article on original website
GQ Recommends Jewelry & How To Find Your Personal Style
Today's jewelry landscape is the wild, wild west. If you want to pair a string of pearls with a Gabby Elan custom grill, lean into the culture of choosing your own jeweled adventure. Five GQ staffers take you through their personal jewelry collections, some of their favorite budget jewelry brands, and guide you through the process of finding your own personal style in rings, necklaces, watches, and more. Lizzy Halberstadt - Senior Producer, Director Camille Ramos - Associate Producer Cole Evelev - DP Matt Dinneny - Camera Operator Tyson Dai - Audio Tech Kamryn Hamilton - Production Assistant.
The Quiz Daddy Is Now Running a Vintage Shop in Los Angeles
A sandwich board outside the door of the Santa Monica shop reads, “Support a Dork-Owned Business.” A vibrant sign reading “QDC” with an outline of a suited man in equally psychedelic colors welcomes you into a store bursting at the seams with vintage gear. Circular racks of sports memorabilia and old band tees crowd the room, while ball caps pour out of cabinets. One section highlights old Seinfeld gear, while another is dedicated to decades-old MLB All-Star game merch. A hamster named Pippen (after Scottie) snoozes in a cage atop one of the shelves. Near the checkout counter is Buscemi, a small dog who shares their namesake’s bulging eyes. Manning the store is a familiar face: Scott Rogowsky, best known as the Quiz Daddy. He earned that nickname, of course, during his firecracker run as the host of HQ Trivia, the phone-based trivia game that made Rogowsky a star overnight. He turned his quiz hosting experience into a job hosting a baseball show, only for that to dry up when the pandemic wrecked the 2020 baseball season. Now, he’s selling “quality vintage gear,” his signage promises, out of his own shop.
The Rock and James Bond Go Full Fuchsia
On a dreary London day, atop the photogenic balcony at The Corinthia Hotel—one of the more iconic photocall locales of our modern era—two bright flares in blaring pink outfits stood out against the city’s gray skies. They were stars, yes—but not the ones you may be thinking of. They were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, both wearing shocking pink and gleaming Hollywood grins.
Steve Harvey Is Matching His Watch to His Clothes
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Steve Harvey puts on every outfit like it’s his last. Since his stylist and wife teamed up to clean out his closet a year ago, he’s come into his own with mostly monochromatic outfits in jewel-like shades, almost always in a different wowee fabric like leather or satin. But fully rebuilding a wardrobe takes time, and it seems like Harvey has only just gotten around to solidifying the luxury accessories shelf in his closet.
Ralph Lauren Goes West
For his Spring 2023 show, held last night, Ralph Lauren did what lots of New Yorkers have done in the last couple years: he decamped to Los Angeles. For the first time, Lauren showed out west, and he did it in inimitable Ralph style, bringing his grip of RL collections, from Polo to Purple Label to RRL, to Pasadena’s Huntington Gardens to show them all at once. “California has always been a land of dreams and contradictions—rugged coasts and red carpets,” he said in the show notes. “For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamor, energy and inspiration.” As if to remind guests that he remains fashion’s preeminent world-builder, the night was a showcase for the rest of Ralph World, too: the burger served at dinner afterwards was the one on the menu at the Polo Bar in Manhattan.
It’s Back to Double-Breasted Blazers and Barn Jackets for The Crown Season 5
Elsewhere in British drama today, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming fifth season of The Crown, which picks up where season four left off: with the crumbling of then-Prince (now King!) Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage. That lands us in the early ’90s, meaning we’re not only about to enter into Lady Di’s real streetwear king era, but we’re going to see more of the highly considered, willfully idiosyncratic closet of Charles III—the man who, in 2022, would become a menswear King.
The Limited-Edition GQ Grooming Box Is Your $59 Bathroom Bureau Upgrade
Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box: menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, gear we want for ourselves. Then we ship that Box—which always worth way more than it costs—to your house. (You can see more details here, though that's the gist.) But today marks a big leap forward for the GQ Box. Why? Because we're dropping our second-ever limited-edition grooming box, a collection dedicated exclusively to the buzziest grooming products we tried over the last few years.
Gucci and Palace Are Linking and Building
A breaking news alert, by way of the Italian luxury house Gucci and the British skate brand Palace: “Things are looking up.” That’s putting it mildly!. Gucci and Palace confirmed a few weeks’ worth of internet murmurs by officially announcing their upcoming collaboration on Thursday evening, tacking on another surefire hit to 2021’s lengthy (and yet still unraveling) string of blockbuster cross-brand partnerships. The project—which technically falls under the umbrella of Gucci Vault, the “experimental online store” creative director Alessandro Michele launched last year that’s home to some of the label’s recent cross-brand collaborations, plus curated Gucci vintage, some non-Gucci products, and various Web3-based initiatives—will include accessories and clothing (including Palace’s first-ever women’s ready-to-wear) that span both brands’ usual signifiers. Expect co-branded soccer jerseys and tracksuits, heritage leather bags shaped like Palace’s pyramidal Tri-Ferg logo with a Gucci tri-color strap, and several moto-inspired pieces (a major trend the past few seasons), including a literal bike designed with a third partner, the 101-year-old Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi.
How Bartees Strange Found His Fashion
Even Bartees Strange has struggled to wrap his head around the past year. "It's a trip, dude. It's so hard to know what's even real," he says with a grin. "But then you play a couple of shows, and you're like, Whoa." The singer-songwriter has gone from covering the National songs to touring with the beloved band. (They even invited Strange on stage to play some of their own hits with them.) If his debut album (2020's Live Forever) kicked up some indie rock dirt, then this year's follow-up, Farm to Table, moved indie rock mountains. It dazzled critics and frenzied fans, thrusting the Strange name further into the independent mainstream. He and his band played shows across the globe with big-time acts like Phoebe Bridgers, and his own headlining tour kicks off next month. Whoa sounds about right.
Raf Simons Throws a Rave—and Shows His Most Grown-Up Clothing Yet
Raf Simons was supposed to show his Spring/Summer 2023 collection during London Fashion Week back in September, almost certain to be a highlight among the solid schedule of Burberry, Halpern, and SS Daley. But Simons decided to cancel his show following the death of the Queen, and announced that he would instead unveil the collection during the Frieze art fair in October.
This Sub-$400 Seiko Is a Wrist-Sized Slice of Zen
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for a nice-looking watch that doesn’t cost a fortune, there are plenty of solid options to choose from: sleek Casios, Timex repros, burly G-Shocks. On your search, you’ll inevitably come across Seiko, whose reputation for crafting some of the highest quality watches on the planet has made the brand a perennial GQ favorite in the sub-$1,000 range. In the past, we’ve sung the praises of the Seiko 5 Sports, the Schwarzenegger-approved Arnie, and this budget-friendly alternative to the Cartier Tank—and that still doesn’t come close to covering all of the Seiko models worthy of a spot on your wrist. Case in point: the brand’s Presage Japanese Garden Collection SRPF51, a sub-$400 automatic dress watch that could easily pass for a timepiece quadruple the price.
Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King
Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
Adidas Is Ending Its Partnership With Ye
Adidas is officially ending its partnership with Ye, né Kanye West, after nearly a decade working together on shoes and apparel. The decision comes after a period during which Ye produced T-shirts at fashion week with the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which is often associated with white supremacy, and repeatedly made antisemitic comments.
Paris Jackson Transforms Into a Black Rider from ‘The Lord of The Rings’ With Spiked Mask & Combat Boots for Halloween
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson showcased her love for “The Lord of the Rings” franchise at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event, which was hosted by her brother Prince Jackson, took place at their family home in Encino, Calif. yesterday night. Paris was dressed as one of the Black Riders, otherwise known as The Nazgûl or Ringwraith who are mortal men who were turned into evil servants of Sauron in the J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga. Paris costume consisted of a black tattered cape...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wears the Best (and Most Affordable) Watch Collab of the Year
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have any watch he wants. It seems he does in fact have every watch anyone could want: a Rolex “Rainbow” Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus, the “John Mayer” green-dial Daytona, and “Hulk” Submariner. So it speaks to the success of Omega’s collaboration with Swatch that the man who could buy out a Tourneau still wants to wear the $260 Moonswatch.
The Story Behind That Alice Coltrane Bumper Sticker You’re Seeing Everywhere
This spring, before the spotted lanternflies arrived, something else bold and inescapable began taking over certain parts of Brooklyn: neon yellow bumper stickers that read “Keep Honking! I'm Listening to Alice Coltranes 1971 Meteoric Sensation ‘Universal Consciousness.’” The first time I caught one was on a bright blue hatchback down the block. “Hell yeah, brother,” I thought, and snapped a photo. Throughout the month, after every alternate side parking shuffle or while stuck in traffic, I’d count a few more.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Shows Off His Wild Volkswagen Collection
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias' wild Volkswagen bus collection is housed in his "one-bedroom, eighty-car garage" in Long Beach, California. From his custom Iron Man VW bus to the vintage Transporter "Bay Window" bus that started it all, Gabriel gives us a tour inside of his insane car collection. Check out Gabriel...
Juventus' Paul Pogba Replies to Fans on the Internet
On this episode of Actually Me, Juventus F.C. star Paul Pogba goes undercover on the Internet and replies to real comments from fans on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, TikTok and more.
With Another Far-Out Watch, Cartier’s Hot Streak Continues
Were any watchmakers having a better time than those working at Cartier’s London wing during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s? Channeling the free-wheeling and fun-loving Swinging Sixties, Cartier London took its most off-the-wall ideas and never bothered to smooth the edges. Literally: the watch that has become both a new celebrity favorite and auction superstar, the freakishly curvy Cartier Crash, came out of Cartier London in 1967. And a few years later, in 1973, the same branch designed and released the “Pebble” (or “Baseball”). One small problem: only six Pebbles were ever released.
Here's What You'll Find Inside Los Angeles's Fanciest Gym
Depending on her schedule, J'Net Nguyen, a creative director who works in the social impact sector, might spend anywhere from an hour to her whole day at the gym. After dropping her car off with a valet, she'll head to the marble-lined locker room, then climb a graffiti-splashed stairwell to her class, something new each day. Maybe she'll try Reformer: Strengthen and Define, a pilates course, or Strength in Breath, a Kundalini Yoga-infused strength session by candlelight. After working out, it's time to snag a spot in the coworking space. Or, if she's feeling tired, take a quick snooze in the meditation-slash-sleep room. Later, Nguyen will head to the roof, where she can relax by the pool, hang out with friends, and enjoy a cocktail.
