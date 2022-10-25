Read full article on original website
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in Itaewon on Saturday night. Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won’t go to UN climate conference
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change. Other senior U.K. government ministers are expected to attend.
EXPLAINER: Why does The Associated Press call US elections?
Why has The Associated Press tallied votes and declared winners in U.S. elections since the middle of the 19th century? Because no one else does. Unlike the case in other democracies, the Founding Fathers didn’t establish a national clearinghouse for counting the vote, and the states all do it a little differently.
UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
Iran leaders try to link protests to gun attack killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people. The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi...
Halloween-themed March of the Mummies seeks childcare reform
LONDON (AP) — Protesters in Halloween costumes marched in cities around Britain on Saturday to demand more affordable child care. The March of the Mummies was called to demand reforms to U.K. rules on childcare, parental leave and flexible working that organizers say keep many parents – mostly mothers – from returning to the workforce.
