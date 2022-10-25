Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: It’s time to combat utility opposition to solar
Engie acquires 6 GW of solar and battery storage projects The company announced the acquisition of projects across the ERCOT, PJM, MISO, and WECC territories. U.S. Army builds further resilience with flow battery pilot project at Fort Carson The redox flow battery dubbed GridStar Flow is intended to help protect the installation during emergency situations.
Mango Power unveils home and portable battery system
Startup Mango Power recently unveiled a 3.5 kWh battery system that can be used to meet both home backup needs and portable power requirements. The system can be expanded up to 14 kWh. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected to further increase the total capacity to...
