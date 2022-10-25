Read full article on original website
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in Itaewon on Saturday night. Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
At least 146 killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 146 people were killed in a stampede when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley in a night life area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
Factbox-Some of the world's worst stampedes
Oct 29 (Reuters) - At least 120 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday. Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest.
