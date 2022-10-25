ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Kanye West no longer a billionaire after Adidas cuts ties with rapper: report

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KN4QR_0imGSCaJ00

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer a billionaire after Adidas became the latest company to cut ties with him for making antisemitic comments, according to Forbes.

With the Adidas deal gone, Ye is worth about $400 million, Forbes estimates, adding the musician “no longer has a place” on its billionaire list.

Ye’s stake in the partnership with the German sneaker and sports apparel company was valued at $1.5 billion by Forbes through royalties from Yeezy products sold by Adidas.

The remainder of Ye’s net worth stems from real estate, cash, his music catalog and a 5 percent stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s clothing company Skims.

Adidas pulling its partnership is the most costly blow to Ye amid the fallout from his antisemitic comments, joining Creative Talent Agencies and the Balenciaga fashion house in cutting ties with the rapper.

Ye has made a series of antisemitic remarks, blaming the “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for a series of misdeeds and threatening to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.“

In a recent podcast, he said, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me.”

According to Forbes, the rapper was obsessive about his net worth on the billionaire’s list. When he first was placed on the list in 2020, he reportedly texted editors and reporters at the magazine that “it’s not a billion” but actually “$3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Forbes said Ye continued to pressure it every year, including this year when he tried to claim he was worth $4.3 billion but was cited by the magazine as worth $2 billion.

Adidas on Tuesday dropped its partnership with Ye, announcing it would immediately stop making his products and paying the rapper.

Under the partnership, Adidas owns the design rights and color schemes to the products.

Ye’s critics had ramped up pressure on Adidas to end the sale of high-end Yeezy products, and the sneaker company announced earlier this month the partnership was under review.

The Anti-Defamation League joined others in urging Adidas to make a “clear statement” about Ye’s conduct.

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’

Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
E! News

Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’

Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
The Hill

The Hill

743K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy