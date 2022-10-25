Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City prediction, odds for MLS Cup semifinals on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia squares off with NY City in an MLS Cup semifinals matchup at Subaru Park on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. This...
76ers vs. Bulls prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA at United Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET. This...
Donda Academy out of basketball season opener in Minnesota as fifth tournament drops school
The private prep school started by Kanye West, the rapper and business mogul now known as Ye, no longer is scheduled to play Nov. 3.
Picking what a 12-team College Fooball Playoff would look like right now: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah predict what a 12-team playoff would look like this season. What would be the best first-round matchups? Alabama would have a chance to host a great game. Which teams could spring a...
High school football picks: Get ready for the grudge matches
Almost as heated as this week’s high school football rivalries are the battles for position within the Fearless Forecaster standings. Here are predictions for all of Week 10′s games, including grudge matches in Pennsylvania and playoff contests in New Jersey. Also, watch the latest episode of Probably Impeccable Picks.
