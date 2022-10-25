Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond.

KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and J’s Hideaway, KCSO said.

The sheriff’s department identified Brandon Pleitezortega, 25, of Palmdale, Calif., hiding in a nearby field. Pleitezortega was in possession of items that were stolen from inside of the three businesses.

Pleitezoretega was arrested for all three burglaries and booked into the Kern County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said there were no other suspects involved.

