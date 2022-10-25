Read full article on original website
Diesel Shortage Update as Prices Skyrocket Over Fears Supply Could Run Out
Diesel fuel is now 50 percent more expensive than in this same period last year and prices are expected to continue surging.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: It’s time to combat utility opposition to solar
Engie acquires 6 GW of solar and battery storage projects The company announced the acquisition of projects across the ERCOT, PJM, MISO, and WECC territories. U.S. Army builds further resilience with flow battery pilot project at Fort Carson The redox flow battery dubbed GridStar Flow is intended to help protect the installation during emergency situations.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
marinelink.com
Idled St. Croix Refinery Risks Explosion, 'Catastrophic' Releases
Equipment corrosion at an oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands presents a risk of fire, explosion or other "catastrophic" releases of hazardous substances, U.S. environmental regulators said on Tuesday, after performing an inspection last month. The idled St. Croix refinery, formerly called Limetree Bay, was shut down by the...
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 24: Rates rise in several terms
Triggered by the Federal Reserve's massive rate hike in late September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have risen throughout October. CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year, and this week saw three CD terms offering notably higher top rates.
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
New York and New England start RATIONING heating oil before winter as stockpiles slump by 70% and fears rise that families will be left in the cold
Heating oil suppliers in the Northeast and New England have begun rationing the key fuel ahead of winter, after stockpiles dropped to a third of their normal levels. Concerns are rising that supply shortages and soaring prices will leave families in the cold this winter, particularly in New England, which is more reliant on heating oil than other parts of the country.
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains
The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
A Worrying Problem Emerges in the Auto Industry
The health of the economy is something to worry about. It may be one of the dominant issues on the minds of voters when they go to the polls in the coming weeks to vote in the midterm elections, according to opinion polls. The health of the economy is also...
Truth About Cars
Automakers Claim They Can’t Comply With Right-to-Repair Laws
The State of Massachusetts' Right-to-Repair law was passed in 2012, laying the foundation for the rest of the United States to begin securing consumer protections that would allow them to work on the products they own. General Motors and Stellantis are now claiming they cannot possibly adhere to the rules and have done nothing to prepare for complying with the law.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nearly 4% of U.S. homes have solar panels installed
According to the 2020 Energy Information Administration (EIA) residential energy consumption survey, about 3.7% of U.S. single-family homes generated electricity from small-scale solar arrays. In EIA’s 2018 commercial energy consumption survey, it was found that 1.6% of commercial buildings have small-scale solar generation. Residential solar buildout varies widely by...
pv-magazine-usa.com
First Solar announces $270 Million investment in R&D innovation center
Following a loss reported in its quarterly earnings report, First Solar announced plans to invest approximately $270 million in a dedicated research and development (R&D) innovation center in Perrysburg, Ohio. In its Q3 earnings call yesterday, First Solar CEO, Mark Widmar said that in Q3 First Solar produced 2.4 GW...
kitco.com
PureGold Mine to be put on 'care and maintenance immediately'
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates...
Goldman Sachs Says Oil Could Roar Higher: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Goldman Sachs analysts feel that the downside is limited at current oil pricing levels. So we screened our 24/7 Wall St. energy coverage universe looking for stocks rated Buy with dependable dividends and solid upside to the price objectives. These seven look like outstanding ideas now.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Cooling down solar modules by increasing space between panel rows
A research group led by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has proposed a new approach to utilize connective heat transfer for solar module cooling in large-scale solar power plants. Their modeling considers factors such as row spacing, panel height, and tilt angle. It also...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
