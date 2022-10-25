HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A tough first half saw the Hutchinson Salthawks impressive season in jeopardy Friday at Gowans Stadium. The fourth-seeded Salthawks were tied with No. 13 Liberal in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs after each team mustered one touchdown. But then, the Salthawks used a series of short touchdown drives to pull away for a 35-7 win and advance to the second round. Hutch will host Bishop Carroll, which has eliminated Hutchinson in each of the last two seasons, next Friday. Bishop Carroll has eliminated Hutch in each of the last two seasons.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO