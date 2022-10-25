Read full article on original website
Salthawks Turn It On in the Second Half, Take Down Liberal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A tough first half saw the Hutchinson Salthawks impressive season in jeopardy Friday at Gowans Stadium. The fourth-seeded Salthawks were tied with No. 13 Liberal in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs after each team mustered one touchdown. But then, the Salthawks used a series of short touchdown drives to pull away for a 35-7 win and advance to the second round. Hutch will host Bishop Carroll, which has eliminated Hutchinson in each of the last two seasons, next Friday. Bishop Carroll has eliminated Hutch in each of the last two seasons.
Unified Bowling hits the lanes for first time
Liberal Unified Bowling completed its inaugural meet at Garden City, finishing sixth overall out of 12 teams. After completing six baker games Liberal finished with a 517 total pinfall. Reece Washburn picked up the first ever spare in program history in the fourth frame. “The pressure of it was not...
‘That’ Liberal Band sweeps marching season with overall Superior I ratings
‘That’ Liberal Band has been competing in its marching season, and some recently strong performances helped them do very well. The band recently competed in three different contests and ultimately swept all three by earning straight overall 1 Superior ratings. ‘That’ Liberal Band Director Andrew Johnson said it has been a busy time for the band.
BRET JOHNSON
ULYSSES – Bret Johnson, 63, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at his home in Newton. He was born Dec. 15, 1958 to Donald Eugene and Shirley A. (Komma) Johnson. While living in Ulysses, he had worked as a printer for Don Waterman, the local newspaper, and for George Anderson at Anderson Graphics.
KAKE TV
Police: Man pulls gun after getting kicked out of Kansas sports bar
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - 25-year-old Avery McCulloch of Meade, Kansas has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun outside of Pops Sports Bar. On October 28, 2022, around 1:05 a.m., Garden City officers were sent to 212 W. Fulton Street Suite B (Pops Sports Bar) for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers found McCulloch in front of the business with a gun in his hand and instructed him to drop it.
Stepping Stone looking for funding amidst ESG cuts
Up until 2021, as part of its operating budget, Liberal’s Stepping Stone Shelter had received about $60,000 to $70,000 a year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the federal Emergency Shelter Grant. The shelter did not receive the grant in 2021 nor in 2022,...
kscbnews.net
RUTH ANN HICKOK
ULYSSES – Ruth Ann Hickok, 95, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Western Prairie Senior Living in Ulysses. She was born Oct. 9, 1927 to Thomas Lloyd and Wilma Frances (Clark) Reese. She married Donald Hickok June 14, 1948. He survives. After graduating high school, she attended Colorado Women’s...
Keeping an award-winning campus beautiful, one trash bag at a time
Clean-up is the name of the game on our campus! Our Saints family has worked hard since April on cleaning out different aspects of campus. We’ve “reclaimed” the northeast corner of campus, where a shelter belt provided a wind trap for trash and debris. Now it’s more attractive and safer for the many students and community members who use our connection trail system to walk to shopping destinations.
Public invited to Nov. 10 meeting on U.S.-54, other regional highway projects
The public is invited to attend a meeting on U.S. Highway 54 expansion in Seward County and other regional projects on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Avenue, in Liberal. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the event.
2022 Fall Book Sale to start Nov. 8
Those looking to add to their bookshelves will soon have the perfect opportunity thanks to Liberal Memorial Library. The Fall Book Sale will take place at the library from Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 12 during regular library hours. Tuesday through Thursday, all paperbacks will be $0.50 each and all other items $1. Friday and Saturday are $1 bag and $2 box days. Credit and debit cards will be accepted for payment.
