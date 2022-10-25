Read full article on original website
3d ago
I saw the whole thing the officer fault.but more than likely they going to blame the truck driver watch.like I said I saw it all so
Small helicopter crashes in Sarasota County
No injuries were reported after a small helicopter crashed on Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with...
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Motorcyclist Life On Camera
A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is being hailed a hero after a dashcam video shows the trooper respond to a crash scene, and jump into action. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on September 30, 2022, at approximately 4:11 P.M., Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling on
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
Man charged with murder following homicide in Englewood
UPDATE: ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic homicide on 2510 Eleventh St. in Englewood. Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest...
After 9-hour shutdown, southbound I-75 reopens following deadly pedestrian crash in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - For more than nine hours on Thursday, traffic was at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation involving a pedestrian. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the road closed just north of the Interstate 275 apex...
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers
Longboat Key Cops Corner: The horn works every time
Citizen assist: By the time an officer got to a neighborhood following up on a call about a work truck blocking the traffic, the situation had resolved itself, an officer reported. He also reported that a neighbor used their car horn “for an extended period of time’’ before the work truck moved out of the way.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
Florida Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Car, Leaves Scene To Buy Whiskey Shots
'I'm a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I'm drinking wine,' the driver reportedly told police.
Food truck owners in Manatee County cook for Hurricane Ian victims
BRADENTON, Fla. — As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals. As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals.
Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
Lost Hiker Recused From Little Manatee River State Park
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked together yesterday to rescue a lost hiker from the Little Manatee River State Park. According to authorities, HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 2:47 PM on
Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack
An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title. Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide. The program Paton...
