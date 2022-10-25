ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

3d ago

I saw the whole thing the officer fault.but more than likely they going to blame the truck driver watch.like I said I saw it all so

Mysuncoast.com

Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Man charged with murder following homicide in Englewood

UPDATE: ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a domestic homicide on 2510 Eleventh St. in Englewood. Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: The horn works every time

Citizen assist: By the time an officer got to a neighborhood following up on a call about a work truck blocking the traffic, the situation had resolved itself, an officer reported. He also reported that a neighbor used their car horn “for an extended period of time’’ before the work truck moved out of the way.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Bay News 9

Food truck owners in Manatee County cook for Hurricane Ian victims

BRADENTON, Fla. — As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals. As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack

An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

