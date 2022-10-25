ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBEvR_0imGR1zm00

Achiuwa plays a role in the Toronto Raptors defeating the Heat Monday at FTX Arena

When the Miami Heat drafted Precious Achiuwa in 2020, they thought he would become one of the cornerstones of the franchise.

It never happened because he was part of the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors. Since, Achiuwa has developed into a solid player.

On Monday, he had 10 points and 22 rebounds in the Raptors' victory against the Heat.

"It always feels good to beat them," Achiuwa told Sportsnet Canada . "It's a great feeling for me, just coming out getting a win. I 'm down to this beat this team any day. That excites me better than anything."

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on being unable to get Jimmy Butler back in the game (; 0:43)

Here's what Raptors coach Nick Nurse had to say about Achiuwa's development:

“He’s got an offensive game," Nurse said. "He’ll shoot. He’ll get some drives and things like that. I’m probably more concerned with him getting up and down the floor both ways faster, getting on the glass a lot harder, keeping people off the glass a lot harder, and being more of an all-around player. We really need him to be an integral cog in our defensive and rebounding kind of machine. His scoring is great, and we also need that.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later. Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.
LOST HILLS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy