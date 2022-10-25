Amazon will allow users to pay with Venmo

O nline retailer Amazon is adding another way for shoppers to pay for their items, just in time for the holidays .

Amazon has partnered with PayPal-owned Venmo to allow customers to make purchases on the retailer's website with the money-transferring service. The option will be available to select Amazon customers starting Tuesday and will be available to all customers in the United States by Black Friday, according to a press release from Amazon.

"Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” said Max Bardon, the vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments. “We’re excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order.”

Transactions made with Venmo will be protected by Amazon's back-end technology, and some purchases will be eligible for Venmo Purchase Protection , in which Venmo will work with sellers if an online purchase goes awry, according to Amazon.

Venmo has a total of 90 million users, said Doug Bland, the senior vice president and general manager of PayPal, who shared his approval of the partnership in the press release.

“The ability to pay with Venmo on Amazon continues our ongoing commitment to offer the community more ways to spend, send, receive, and manage their money with Venmo,” Bland said.

Amazon shoppers who wish to try out this new form of payment can do so by adding their Venmo account as a payment method to their Amazon account, then selecting Venmo as their payment option during checkout.