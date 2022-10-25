Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How rare call by home-plate umpire helped Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
CBS Sports
Astros' Dusty Baker says the 2022 World Series having zero U.S.-born Black players 'looks bad' for baseball
This year's World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will likely feature zero U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. During a media availability session on Thursday, Astros manager Dusty Baker shared his thoughts on what that means for baseball. Baker told reporters it's not a...
US Magazine
Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album
Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled the right strings in masterful Game 1 win
HOUSTON - The Philadelphia Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the 2022 World Series against the heavily favored Houston Astros. They prevailed 6-5 in Game 1, despite the Astros taking a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. A big reason the Phillies won this ballgame was the work of first-year manager Rob Thomson.
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
Sporting News
Why Phillies adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as unofficial song for their World Series run
The Philadelphia Phillies are living in a world where most people think they're on borrowed time, but they aren't listening to the noise. It's been a remarkable postseason for Philadelphia, the sixth seed in the National League, which has gone 9-2 so far in the playoffs. However, while they're drowning...
How ‘Dancing On My Own’ became an unofficial Phillies anthem
Chances are, you’ve heard the unofficial Phillies hype song “Dancing on My Own” played throughout the team’s playoff run. It’s a song that Phillies fans across the region can’t get enough of. But how exactly did the song gain massive anthem status?
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss
Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base during Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series. Altuve had a rough time at the plate Friday night, but he was able to single with two outs in the ninth and steal second off Seranthony Dominguez, putting the winning run in scoring position. This marked Altuve's first steal of the postseason and 19th on the year. The 32-year-old began the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a double play, but he was still able to give his team a chance to win in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Astros came up short, and their second baseman is hitting just .108 across 37 at bats in the postseason with only one extra-base hit.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
MLB
Here's a rundown of Silver Slugger finalists
The finalists for the American and National League Silver Slugger Awards -- honoring the top offensive players at each position -- were announced Thursday by Louisville Slugger. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a one-hour show on MLB Network, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. •...
David Stearns linked to Mets, Astros after shocking Brewers decision
David Stearns made a shocking decision early Thursday morning to step down as the Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations. Stearns played a big role in helping the Brewers reemerge as a top contender in the National League Central, but after the Brewers missed the 2022 playoffs, Stearns decided to move on.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luke Weaver: Claimed by Mariners
Weaver was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Wednesday. Weaver was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Royals at the beginning of August, and he logged a 5.59 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 14 relief appearances following the move. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for a spot in the major-league bullpen during spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
2022 Word Series: Black Pumas singer Eric Burton botches National Anthem lyrics before Phillies vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series between the Phillies and Astros had an error before the players could even take the field. Houston tasked Black Pumas singer Eric Burton with singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday's Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, and while his vocals were strong at times, his lyric memorization left much to be desired.
Popculture
World Series 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game 1
The Fall Classic is back. Tonight, the 2022 World Series begins with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros to see who will be the champions of the 2022 season. Game 1 of the World Series will start at 8:03 p.m. ET and air on Fox. It will also stream on the Fox Sports App and MLB.TV.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Out again
Golladay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. That makes four absences in a row ahead of a Week 9 bye, with no assurances of a significant role once he's healthy enough to play. Golladay is recovering from an MCL sprain but fell out of favor with coach Brian Daboll even before the injury.
CBS Sports
The Yankees may be running it back with Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman, but roster problems are bigger problem
Less than a week ago, the New York Yankees were sent home for the offseason following a rather feeble ALCS sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. The Astros have eliminated the Yankees four times in the last eight years and the Yankees have lost five straight Championship Series dating back to 2010. That is the longest such streak in baseball history.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Removed from 40-man roster
Reyes was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Reyes spent most of 2022 with Triple-A Nashville and had a .787 OPS in 99 games, though he also played in six games for Milwaukee. The utility man won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster with the Brewers clearing space early in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sidesteps injury report
Robinson (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. While Robinson was able to gut out an unknown injury after limping off the field in the first half of this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville, he wasn't targeted after halftime, finishing with six catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards. With a few days to rest up, he was able to avoid the first Week 8 practice report entirely, clearing him to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top wide receivers Sunday in Seattle.
Comments / 0