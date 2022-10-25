ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake Chronotype

School Board approves $45 million budget for 2022-2023

By By Ruth Erickson
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

The Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $45 million operating budget at its meeting Monday evening that followed a budget hearing. It is up from $42 million last year.

The total budget includes the following funds: $33 million general, $5 million special education, $486,055 nonreferendum debt service, $1.9 million referendum debt service, $990,000 capital projects, $1.1 food service and $2.6 million community service.

A $19.2 million property tax levy is required to support the 2022-2023 budget, comprised of general, debt service and community service levies. This represents an estimated levy increase of 5.68%; however, due to increasing property tax values for the eighth consecutive year and state aid that is up, the mill rate will decrease by 5.21% to $9.61 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.

Of the district’s revenue sources, 46% comes from property taxes, 39% from state aid, 9% from federal aid, and 3% each from local and other sources. Of its expenditures, 75% goes for personnel, 18% for services, 5% for supplies and 1% each for equipment and other.

As required by law, the board also approved the Other Post Employment Benefits costs, which manages retirement costs through financial planning and investments.

In other business, the School Board:

• Gave Student Recognition Awards to ninth-grader Jaydon Ekern and 10th-grader Isabelle Roux, both at the high school; Breanna Lueke, a seventh-grader at the middle school; Myla Drew, a fourth-grader at Hilltop Elementary School; and Riley Kunesh, a fourth-grader at Haugen Elementary School.

• Approved the adoption of pilot courses at the high school in AP U.S. history, Holocaust studies, modern history and AP psychology.

• Gave a “first reading” of a proposed calendar for 2023-2024, with the school year running from Sept. 1-June 5.

• Heard from fifth-grade teacher Heidi Weber and naturalist educator Cate Lucas about a field trip when students got to see the sculptures along Lakeshore Drive and the mounds at Indian Mounds Park. Weber said of 24 students in her class, only two of the students had previously seen the sculptures and the mounds.

• Gave approval for ceremonial weapons on school grounds to be brought by the Honor Guard for a Veterans Day program at Rice Lake Middle School.

• Heard from eight speakers during public comment, both for and against gender diversity and sex education issues in the school district.

Comments / 0

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
Comments / 0

